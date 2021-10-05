The cameras frequently rested on Bill Belichick’s forever-stoic face during the Patriots’ loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday, trying to glean a hint of his emotions as he did battle with his former quarterback.

But Bill proved to be only the second most interesting Belichick on the Patriots’ sideline during the fateful matchup at Gillette.

Linebackers coach and de facto defensive coordinator Steve Belichick wore a succession of meme-worthy expressions as he fought to contain Brady’s offense, with his in-game looks repeatedly going viral on social media.