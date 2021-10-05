The cameras frequently rested on Bill Belichick’s forever-stoic face during the Patriots’ loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday, trying to glean a hint of his emotions as he did battle with his former quarterback.
But Bill proved to be only the second most interesting Belichick on the Patriots’ sideline during the fateful matchup at Gillette.
Linebackers coach and de facto defensive coordinator Steve Belichick wore a succession of meme-worthy expressions as he fought to contain Brady’s offense, with his in-game looks repeatedly going viral on social media.
He frowned. He sneered. He flared his nostrils, wagged his tongue, and bared his teeth.
Advertisement
Steve, the elder of the two Belichick brothers who serve under their father, Bill, is already something of a cult hero for boldly rocking a mullet decades after it went out of style.
It is Steve Belichick meme night pic.twitter.com/vCI0YF5QY2— John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) October 4, 2021
But he’s now gaining more recognition as the Patriots’ defensive play-caller, a role he took over after Brian Flores departed to coach the Miami Dolphins.
In fact, Steve’s dad went of his way to praise the game his son called against Brady, who completed only 51.2 percent of his passes Sunday for 269 yards, a passer rating of 70.8 and no touchdowns.
Still, what some viewers will remember about Steve Belichick from Sunday’s game is that he looked like a backup musician for KISS.
Steve Belichick never misses an opportunity for a great GIF pic.twitter.com/uzuCfXITDI— Ben Brown (@BenBrownPL) October 4, 2021