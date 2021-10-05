“The wedding was perfect, as far as I’m concerned,” said Costa from his honeymoon in Naples, Fla.

The local Kiss 108 stalwart wed his longtime girlfriend, Michele Steele, at the Boston Yacht Haven Inn & Marina on Friday. The couple was surrounded by a group of about 40 family and friends at the swanky Commercial Wharf venue.

Did you miss hearing Billy Costa cohosting “Matty in the Morning” on Oct. 1? Well, he was a little preoccupied.

In keeping with his emcee streak, Matt Siegel, host of “Matty in the Morning,” officiated the ceremony. Costa’s three sons, Chris, Alex, and Dylan were in attendance, and the couple’s rescue pitbull, Bessie, served as the flower girl — a role that took some gentle convincing, as seen in a wedding recap video posted on Kiss 108′s Instagram page. Costa first announced his engagement on the morning show” on Sept. 16, after popping some bubbly on the air.

After the ceremony, where Steele’s mother walked her down the aisle, the newlyweds swayed to “I Do (Cherish You)” by Mark Wills for their first dance. Bessie couldn’t help joining it, Costa said, and she ran up to them on the dance floor.

The romantic evening also boasted a menu cooked up by the in-house chef that included shrimp cocktail, homemade Caesar salads, steak, and risotto. For dessert? Decorate-your-own cakes, added Johnson, plus ornate cupcake bouquets from Boston Baked Blossoms, according to an Instagram post from the confectioner.

The engagement may have been short, but the lovebirds been together for several years. Some Instagram sleuthing shows that Costa and Steele have been linked since October 2017.

Steele is a co-owner of Studios Fitness and Dance in Wellesley and a biomagnetic therapist in the Boston area.

This isn’t Costa’s first time walking down the aisle — he married Lisa Fell Costa in 1986 and divorced in 2010, according to the Boston Herald.

In addition to his gig on “Matty in the Morning,” Costa, an Emerson College alum, hosts the “Top 30 Countdown” music show on Kiss 108, “High School Quiz Show,” a television competition show broadcast on GBH, and “Dining Playbook,” a food and sports TV show on NESN.

So far, married life seems to be treating the radio star well. “Matty In the Morning” posted a photo on Instagram on Tuesday of Costa, seemingly fast asleep on a rose petal-laden bed during his honeymoon. Hey, even morning people need their shuteye.

