Makes one 8-inch square

A simple, casual cake like this one, made in an 8-inch square pan, is an everyday cake, now sometimes called a snacking cake. That usually means that the batter is quick to prepare (no mixer), contains a dozen or fewer ingredients, and isn't fancy, frosted, or fussy. It also implies that you can eat it with your fingers, any time of day, and it can sit on the kitchen counter where everyone who comes in can have a nibble. Let's say it lasts for a few days -- but it won't be around that long. Don't be precise about peeling the apples (some skin left on is fine) or chopping them (coarse is best). This is a forgiving batter. Mix it, get it in the oven, and in less than an hour you'll have a little apple cake everyone will love.

Butter (for the pan) 1½ cups flour ½ teaspoon salt 1 teaspoon baking soda 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon ¼ teaspoon ground nutmeg 3 medium baking apples (Cortland, Golden Delicious, Rome Beauty, Baldwin, Mutsu, Jonagold), peeled, cored, and chopped into 3/4-inch chunks (3 full cups) 1 cup granulated sugar ½ cup (1 stick) unsalted butter, melted 1 egg 1 cup walnuts, coarsely chopped ⅓ cup golden or dark raisins Confectioners' sugar (for sprinkling)

1. Set the oven at 350 degrees. Butter an 8-inch square baking pan.

2. In a bowl, whisk together the flour, salt, baking soda, cinnamon, and nutmeg to blend them.

3. In a large bowl, toss the apples and granulated sugar until the apples are lightly coated all over. With a rubber spatula, stir in the butter, then the egg and mix thoroughly. Stir in the flour mixture just until fully combined. Stir in the walnuts and raisins. The batter will be thick and chunky.

4. Scrape the batter into the pan, making sure to get it into the corners. It's not necessary to smooth the top. Bake the cake for 45 to 50 minutes, or until browned and a skewer inserted into the center of the cake comes out clean. Set the pan on a wire rack to cool for 15 minutes.

5. Cut the cake into squares. Sprinkle with confectioners' sugar.

Lisa Zwirn