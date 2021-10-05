Serves 4

Fall is wild mushroom season and if you go with an experienced mushroom hunter -- never just pick something you find in the woods (some of the prettiest ones are toxic) -- or you find some in specialty markets, the mushrooms hardly need any seasonings to enhance their taste. This is a simple saute in olive oil with no liquid in the pan, made with an array of mushrooms from a regular market. Here, they're folded into soft scrambled eggs cooked low and slow until the eggs form large flakes. You can turn this into a pasta sauce by adding a generous ladle of the pasta cooking water and another ladle of cream and toss it with thick noodles such as pappardelle, or spoon the mushroom sauce over polenta. To add the dry saute to eggs, scramble eggs with a rubber spatula and when they are not quite done, fold in the mushrooms and let the eggs finish cooking in the heat of the pan. It's an ideal dish for a lazy weekend breakfast or brunch.

2 tablespoons olive oil 1 shallot, finely chopped ½ pound mixed mushrooms (button, oyster, crimini), trimmed and very thinly sliced Salt and pepper, to taste 2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley 2 tablespoons butter 6 eggs, lightly beaten

1. In a 9-to-10-inch nonstick skillet over medium heat, heat the olive oil. When it is hot, add the shallot. Cook, stirring often, for 3 minutes.

2. Add the mushrooms with a pinch each of salt and pepper. Cook, stirring often, for 5 minutes, or until the mushrooms release their juices. Turn the heat to medium-high and continue cooking, stirring, for 5 minutes, or until the juices evaporate and the pan seems dry.

3. Remove the mushrooms from the skillet and transfer to a bowl. Stir 1 teaspoon of the parsley into the mushrooms.

4. Wipe out the skillet. Return the skillet to medium-low heat. Add the butter and when it melts, add the eggs. Let the eggs sit for half a minute, or until they set at the edges. Use a rubber spatula to stir the edges into the center and tip the pan all around so the liquid eggs fill the edges. Continue scraping the eggs in this way, forming large flakes, and scraping the bottom of the pan, until the eggs are not quite set. Turn off the heat.

5. Sprinkle the mushrooms over the eggs with half the remaining parsley. Fold the eggs and mushrooms together (it's OK if there are big pockets of eggs and other big pockets of mushrooms) so they are barely mixed.

6. Working quickly, divide the mixture among 4 salad plates and sprinkle with the remaining parsley.

Sheryl Julian