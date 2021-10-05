Makes about 3 cups or enough to fill three 1/2 pint jars

Answer the last call for our local tomatoes by simmering a few jars of tomato jam. It's sweet, sticky, and full of tomato flavor with a hint of lemon and ginger, but it's jam, and nothing like tomato sauce or ketchup. Spread it on toast slathered with goat cheese or topped with slabs of cheddar. That's an easy appetizer to pull out with drinks before a meal or for an afternoon snack. It's a nice condiment to serve with fish or a burger too. Roma (plum) tomatoes have more flesh than juice, so they make the best jam. If you want to use up your juicier heirlooms, you'll need to cook the jam longer.

1 lemon, quartered lengthwise and very thinly sliced 12 medium Roma or other plum tomatoes (3 pounds), cored and cut into 1/2-inch pieces 1¾ cups sugar 1 tablespoon cider vinegar 1 piece (1 inch) fresh ginger, peeled and halved

1. Have on hand three 1/2 pint jelly jars with screw-top lids.

2. In a large flameproof casserole over medium heat, combine the lemon, tomatoes, sugar, vinegar, and ginger. Bring to a boil, stirring often.

3. Adjust the heat so the mixture is just bubbling and cook, uncovered, stirring occasionally, for 45 minutes.

4. To test the jam for doneness, dip a large spoon into the pot and hold it over the pot so that the bowl of the spoon faces you. Let the jam fall off the spoon back into the pot. You should see two distinct drops clinging to the edge of the spoon. If the syrup surrounding the tomatoes still seems very runny, continue to cook for 10 to 15 minutes more, or until the tomatoes have cooked down and the jam is thick. It will thicken more as it cools.

5. While the jam simmers, pour boiling water into the pint jars and over the lids. When they are cool enough to handle, dry them with a clean kitchen towel.

6. Remove and discard the ginger from the jam. While it's hot, pour it into the jars, seal while hot, and leave to cool. Refrigerate for up to 3 weeks.

Sally Pasley Vargas