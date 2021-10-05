The Bay-area company ReGrained, founded by home-brewers Dan Kurzrock and Jordan Schwartz, salvages spent grains tossed away by breweries after producing beer. The lifelong buddies developed a process that upcycles the garbage, which is actually nutritious and loaded with fiber and protein. The company converts it into toasty flour they’ve named SuperGrain. ReGrained used the flour for a limited run of snack bars — soon to come back. They also plan to release new puffed snacks in fun flavors. Now, Kurzrock and Schwartz have partnered with California pasta maker, Semolina Artisanal Pasta, and recently rolled out a pasta blending their upcycled flour with durum semolina — Upcycled Strozzapreti with ReGrained SuperGrain. The strozzapreti (two tall strands scrolled together reminiscent of a cinnamon stick) is a fitting shape because it has been long crafted in Italy with various flours, even potatoes and stale bread. The color of barley, the starch has a mild nutty flavor and rugged texture that sauce clings to. With three times the fiber as other whole-grain pastas, the hearty strands will turn a simple pasta dish into something more intriguing — and beneficial for your health and the planet (three 16-ounce boxes, $29.95). To order, go to regrained.com.

ANN TRIEGER KURLAND