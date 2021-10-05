An Attleboro man was arrested Tuesday on a warrant charging him with manslaughter for the fatal stabbing of a South End man in May, police said.

Jibrail Abdurrashid, 26, was arrested in Worcester by officers assigned to the department’s fugitive unit on a warrant issued out of Suffolk Superior Court, police said in a statement.

He is charged in connection with the death of Gerie Acevedo, 24, of the South End, who was found suffering from a stab wound in the area of West Newton Street and Shawmut Avenue on May 14 at 8:38 p.m., police said.