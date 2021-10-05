The Boston Marathon is returning to the city after an absence of two years, and Boston police are now reminding residents the fabled race leads to a long list of street closures.

And it’s not just for the finish line on Boylston Street and it’s not just Oct. 11 when the race is actually held. Instead, police and the city’s transportation department said some closures precede race day by several days,

“It is important to read all posted signs and variable message boards carefully,” police strongly caution.