The Boston Marathon is returning to the city after an absence of two years, and Boston police are now reminding residents the fabled race leads to a long list of street closures.
And it’s not just for the finish line on Boylston Street and it’s not just Oct. 11 when the race is actually held. Instead, police and the city’s transportation department said some closures precede race day by several days,
“It is important to read all posted signs and variable message boards carefully,” police strongly caution.
Also, police noted, only the Marathon is returning, the Boston Athletic Association’s 5K race and the Invitational Mile will not be happening.
The entire, lengthy, list of city street closures follows:
MARATHON WEEKEND TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS:
No Stopping September 30 to October 14
- Blagden Street, from Huntington Avenue to Exeter Street
- Boylston Street, Exeter Street to Clarendon Street
- Exeter Street, Boylston Street to Blagden Street
No Stopping October 4-14
- Blagden Street, Dartmouth Street to BPL Driveway
No Stopping October 7-11
- Trinity Place, St. James Avenue to Stuart Street
No Stopping Friday to Monday (October 8-11)
- Beacon Street, Charles Street to Joy Street
- Boylston Street, Dalton Street to Arlington Street
- Clarendon Street, Newbury Street to Saint James Avenue
- Dartmouth Street, Boylston Street to Commonwealth Avenue
- Exeter Street, Newbury Street to Huntington Avenue
No Stopping Saturday to Monday (October 9 - 11)
- Cambridge Street, Court Street to Sudbury Street
- Saint James Avenue, Arlington Street to Clarendon Street
- Stuart Street, Huntington Avenue to Arlington Street
- Berkeley Street, Stuart Street to Newbury Street
No Stopping Sunday & Monday (October 10 & 11)
- Clarendon Street, Newbury Street to Public Alley 436
- Newbury Street, #29 Newbury Street crossing over Berkeley Street to #69 Newbury Street
No Stopping Monday (October 11)
- Arlington Street, Beacon Street to Stuart Street
- Arlington Street, Columbus Avenue to Isabella Street
- Beacon Street, Bay State Road to Brookline Town Line
- Beacon Street, Charles Street to Arlington Street
- Beacon Street Brighton, Chestnut Hill Avenue to Brookline Line
- Belvidere Street, Huntington Avenue to Massachusetts Avenue
- Berkeley Street, Columbus Avenue to Commonwealth Avenue, unless otherwise posted
- Blagden Street, Huntington Avenue to Exeter Street
- Boylston Street, Massachusetts Avenue to Dalton Street
- Boylston Street, Arlington Street to Charles Street
- Bromfield Street, Tremont Street to Washington Street
- Cambridge Street, Somerset Street to Bromfield Street
- Charles Street, Boylston Street to Beacon Street
- Charles Street South, Park Plaza to Boylston Street
- Chestnut Hill Ave, Commonwealth Avenue to Beacon Street
- Clarendon Street, Commonwealth Avenue to Columbus Avenue, unless otherwise posted
- Cleveland Circle
- Columbus Avenue, Arlington Street to Dartmouth Street
- Commonwealth Avenue, Beacon Street (Kenmore Square)
- Commonwealth Avenue, Charlesgate West to Deerfield Street
- Commonwealth Avenue, Lake Street to Chestnut Hill Avenue
- Congress Street State Street to Hanover Street
- Dalton Street, Boylston Street to Clearway Street
- Dartmouth Street, Newbury Street to Commonwealth Avenue and Saint James Avenue to Columbus Avenue
- Deerfield Street, Commonwealth Avenue to Bay State Road
- East Dedham Street, Harrison Avenue to Albany Street
- Exeter Street, Commonwealth Avenue to Newbury Street
- Fairfield Street, Boylston Street to Commonwealth Avenue
- Gloucester Street, Commonwealth Avenue to Boylston Street
- Hanover Street, Congress Street to Commercial Street
- Hereford Street, Commonwealth Avenue to Boylston Street
- Huntington Avenue, Blagden Street to Massachusetts Avenue
- Kenmore Street, Newbury Street to Beacon Street
- Nassau Street, Washington Street to Harrison Avenue
- New Chardon Street, Merrimac Street to Cambridge Street
- Newbury Street, Arlington Street to Brookline Avenue
- Plympton Street, Harrison Avenue to Albany Street
- Providence Street, Arlington Street to Berkeley Street
- Raleigh Street, Bay State Road to Beacon Street
- Saint Cecilia Street, Belvidere Street to Boylston Street
- Scotia Street, Dalton Street to St. Cecilia Street
- State Street, Congress Street to Washington Street
- Stanhope Street, Berkeley Street to Clarendon Street
- Tremont Street, Cambridge Street to Stuart Street
- Washington Street, Oak Street to Nassau Street and Nassau Street to Kneeland Street
- Washington Street, Bromfield Street to State Street
THE FOLLOWING STREETS WILL BE CLOSED TO VEHICULAR TRAFFIC ON MONDAY OCTOBER 11, 2021
From 5:00 AM: Charles Street, adjacent to the Boston Common
From 6:00 AM: Boylston Street, Herford to Arlington St.
From 8:00 AM: all streets east of Massachusetts Avenue (as well as Massachusetts Turnpike, Exit 22)
From 8:00 AM: all streets west of Mass Avenue in the Kenmore Square, Audubon Circle area
From 8:30 AM: all streets in the Brighton area leading into the route
5:00 AM – BOSTON COMMON
- Boylston Street, Tremont Street to Arlington Street
- Charles Street, Park Plaza to Beacon Street
6:00 AM - BACK BAY AREA
- Boylston St, Hereford to Arlington Street
8:00 AM – BACK BAY AREA
- Berkeley Street, St James Avenue to Newbury Street
- Clarendon Street, St. James Avenue to Newbury Street
- Dartmouth Street, St. James Avenue to Newbury Street
- Exeter Street, Newbury Street to Huntington Avenue
- Ring Road, Huntington Avenue to Boylston Street
- Fairfield Street, Newbury Street to Boylston Street
- Gloucester Street, Newbury Street to Boylston Street
- Providence Street, Arlington Street to Berkeley Street
- Trinity Place, St. James Avenue to Massachusetts Turnpike Onramp
8:00 AM – BACK BAY AREA
- Boylston Street, Massachusetts Avenue to Arlington Street
- Newbury Street, Arlington Street to Charlesgate East
- St James Avenue, Arlington Street to Dartmouth Street
- Huntington Avenue, Dartmouth Street to Belvidere Street
- Stuart Street, Arlington Street to Dartmouth Street
- Blagden Street, Huntington Avenue to Exeter Street
- Berkeley Street, Columbus Avenue to Newbury Street
- Clarendon Street, Commonwealth Avenue to Columbus Avenue
- Dartmouth Street, Commonwealth Avenue to Columbus Avenue
- Exeter Street, Commonwealth Avenue to Huntington Avenue
- Fairfield Street, Commonwealth Avenue to Boylston Street
- Gloucester Street, Commonwealth Avenue to Boylston Street
- Hereford, Commonwealth Avenue to Boylston Street
- Dalton Street, Belvidere Street to Boylston Street
- Belvidere Street, Huntington Avenue to Dalton Street
8:00 AM - KENMORE AREA
- Beacon Street, Park Drive to Commonwealth Avenue
- Brookline Avenue, Lansdowne Street to Commonwealth Avenue
- Newbury Street Extension, Brookline Avenue to Charlesgate West
- Commonwealth Avenue, BU Bridge to Gloucester Street
- Commonwealth Avenue, Hereford Street to Deerfield Street
- Kenmore Street, Newbury Street Ext. to Commonwealth. Avenue
- Raleigh Street, Beacon Street Ext to Commonwealth Avenue
8:30 AM - BRIGHTON AREA
- Commonwealth Avenue, Beacon Street to Gloucester Street and Newton City Line (Lake Street) to Chestnut Hill Avenue
- Beacon Street, Chestnut Hill Avenue to Brookline Town Line (Cleveland Circle). The entire length Of Beacon Street in Brookline is closed.
- Chestnut Hill Avenue, Commonwealth Avenue to Brookline Town Line (Ayr Road)
This list is also posted on bpdnews.com.
John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.