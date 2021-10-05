But to help voters make a decision, they’ll participate in several TV debates and community forums where they’ll share their vision for Boston’s future.

Boston mayoral candidates Annissa Essaibi George and Michelle Wu will face off in the general municipal election on Nov. 2.

Here is a list of key events coming ahead of Election day. This list will be updated as more events are confirmed.

Debates

Oct. 13 at 7 p.m.: First one-on-one debate, hosted by WBZ-TV studios and moderated by political analyst Jon Keller.

Oct. 19 at 7 p.m.: An hour-long debate hosted by NBC10 Boston, Telemundo Boston, and NECN in partnership with the Dorchester Reporter and Bay State Banner inside the NBCUniversal Boston Media Center in Needham.

Oct. 25 at 7 p.m.: The final televised debate of the campaign, hosted by the Boston Globe, WBUR, WCVB, and the McCormack Graduate School at UMass Boston and held at the WCVB studios.

Town halls

Oct. 18 at 7 p.m.: WBUR hosts a town-hall style conversation with Michelle Wu, with questions from the public. Both in-person and virtual tickets are available. Registration opens Oct. 6.

Oct. 21 at 7 p.m.: WBUR hosts a town-hall style conversation with Annissa Essaibi George, with questions from the public. Both in-person and virtual tickets are available. Registration opens Oct. 6.

Forums

Oct. 5 at 8 p.m.: Greatest Minds forum on Zoom.

Oct. 6 at 7 p.m.: Amplify Latinx/GBLN forum on Zoom.

Oct. 12 at 7 p.m.: Boston Colleges & Universities forum at BU’s Howard Thurman Center and on Zoom.

Oct. 14 at 3:30 p.m.: More Than Words forum at More Than Words Warehouse Bookstore in Boston.

Oct. 15 at 11 a.m.: Ethos forum on Zoom.

Oct. 15 at 7 p.m.: Immigrant Health Equity forum on Zoom.

Oct. 20 at 7 p.m.: MAHA forum on Zoom.

Oct. 23 at 5:30 p.m.: Forum for Black Men in Boston at the Museum of African American History in Boston.

Oct. 24: Urban League forum.

Oct. 26: NBC10, BECMA, and KING forum.

Oct. 27 at 4 p.m.: 2Life Communities forum on Zoom.

Oct. 27 at 8 p.m.: Greater Boston Interfaith Organization forum on Zoom.

Oct. 29: Boston University student forum.





