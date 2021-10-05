“The City of Boston takes pride in this event, and we ask that you play a role in our effort to ensure that we are a shining example of good sportsmanship, pride, and most of all, resilience,” Long said in a letter addressed to students.

Police have arranged a safety and security plan ahead of the race, Long said in a statement Tuesday, planning to station numerous uniformed and plain-clothed officers across the 26.2-mile course.

Boston police are asking visitors and local college students to celebrate the 125th Boston Marathon in a “safe and respectful manner” ahead of next Monday’s race, said Superintendent in chief Gregory Long.

“Public intoxication & smoking marijuana will not be tolerated,” Long wrote.

Police have asked spectators to rely on the MBTA for transportation. They also advise spectators not to carry backpacks, which could be subject to search at security checkpoints set up along the course.

Additionally, gathering on rooftops, porches, and fire escapes will be prohibited during the race, Long said.

The Boston Athletic Association will require its 20,000 entrants to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test ahead of the race of Oct. 11., but masks will not be required for those running the course stretching from Hopkinton to Copley Square, according to the B.A.A.’s website.

Many streets in Boston will be closed to traffic leading up to the race, Long said. This includes Newbury Street and Huntington Avenue , which will be closed on the day of the race to allow easier spectator movement near the finish line on Boylston Street , according to Boston police.

The B.A.A. has also asked participants to “refrain from kissing a stranger around the halfway mark of the Boston Marathon,”— referring to the ‘Scream Tunnel’ near Wellesley College’s Munger Hall, known best for its cheering college students and congratulatory kisses offered to passing runners.

The marathon course also passes Boston College around Heartbreak Hill just before the 21-mile mark, moving past Boston University through the last leg of the race, and finally ending just .7 miles short of the Emerson College campus.

Katie Redefer can be reached at katie.redefer@globe.com.