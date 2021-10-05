If approved, the move would make Cambridge the largest school district in Massachusetts to move toward mandating COVID vaccines for students, following the Amherst-Pelham Regional School District, which made the decision last month . More school districts may follow Cambridge’s lead; Boston is considering whether to impose a similar mandate.

The Cambridge School Committee on Tuesday night is slated to vote on a proposed COVID vaccine mandate for schoolchildren.

The Great Divide is an investigative team that explores educational inequality in Boston and statewide. Sign up to receive our newsletter, and send ideas and tips to thegreatdivide@globe.com .

Advertisement

“We cannot sit by and let the virus destroy the futures of our young people who have already experienced such a negative impact on their academic, social and emotional development,” Cambridge Superintendent Victoria Greer said in the mandate proposal.

Cambridge’s mandate would cover all age-eligible children, currently 12 and older, and take effect Nov. 22, however it would not prevent any unvaccinated students from attending school, though it would bar them from participating in extracurricular activities, school-sponsored social events, or sports. The mandate would expand to include younger children when vaccines become approved for them.

Greer said the mandate would increase vaccination rates in the city, which have been relatively low for older teenagers. As of Sept. 28, state data show, 56 percent of 16- to 19-year-olds and 95 percent of 12- to 15-year-olds had received at least one vaccine dose.

“My priority is to maximize opportunities for safe, in-person learning so that CPS can remain hyper-focused on helping every student recover and thrive in school,” Greer said in a statement to the Globe before the vote. She noted that the mandate aligns with the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association’s recommendation that eligible student athletes be vaccinated.

Representatives of the Cambridge Public Health Department will be present at the school committee meeting, a district spokeswoman said, and the school committee’s action will not require subsequent approval from the health department.

Advertisement

Governor Charlie Baker’s office didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on where he stands on student COVID vaccine mandates. As far as mandates for teachers, Baker has said he supports local communities making those decisions.

In Massachusetts, multiple districts including Boston, Cambridge, Newton, and Lexington, enacted vaccine mandates for their public school teachers and staff members. But California became the first state in the nation to announce last week a COVID vaccine requirement for all middle and high school students, adding COVID to the required vaccine list along with others such as measles, mumps, and rubella, following the full approval of the vaccine for their grade.

The COVID vaccine has been approved under an emergency use authorization for 12 to 15-year-olds, and is awaiting full approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The FDA already has approved the vaccine for people 16 and older.

Scientific experts praised the mandate, but said the lack of full approval of vaccines for young people may complicate governments’ abilities to enforce stricter mandates legally and politically.

Cambridge parents Bill Hanage and Helen Jenkins, both epidemiologists, said they supported the mandate, which they believe will increase teenage vaccination rates, leading to fewer people and households becoming infected in Cambridge.

“It’s absolutely a good thing to do,” said Jenkins, a Boston University associate professor of infectious disease and biostatistics. “There is clear evidence that COVID infection is higher risk than any vaccine side effects for 12-15 [year-olds].”

Advertisement

Jenkins said she plans to vaccinate her children, ages 8 and 11, when they become eligible, assuming the trial results for younger children show adverse effects to be rare as they have been so far.

Her husband, Hanage, associate professor of epidemiology at Harvard, added that adolescents are key drivers of COVID transmission, so vaccinating larger portions of them will help better control the virus in the colder months, when people move indoors where the virus spreads easier. Adolescents face greater risks from being infected than they do from being vaccinated, he added.

“Because Delta is so transmissible, it’s really a choice between being infected and getting vaccinated,” Hanage added.

Rosie Jones, who has a kindergartner at Amigos Elementary School, said she supported vaccinating her child as soon as possible, but wasn’t sure how she felt about mandates for all students during the time period when vaccines are still not fully approved. She said she would feel better sending her kindergartner to school knowing the class were vaccinated, once vaccines are available for that age group.

“Basically every day at the moment we’re making trade-offs, between health and other costs,” Jones said. “It’s good for the kids to go to school, and it’ll be even better when everybody’s vaccinated.”





Naomi Martin can be reached at naomi.martin@globe.com.