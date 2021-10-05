“I rise today to express concern about a culture of corruption among top officials [at] the Federal Reserve,” Warren told her Senate colleagues. “Officials at the Federal Reserve are entrusted to make decisions that affect the global economy and touch the lives of every person in our country.”

Warren, a Cambridge Democrat and leading progressive who unsuccessfully sought her party’s presidential nomination last year , made her remarks on the floor of the US Senate.

Senator Elizabeth Warren on Tuesday assailed what she described as a “culture of corruption” at the Federal Reserve and urged the country’s central bank to tighten up its ethics protocols.

Yet those same officials, Warren said, have demonstrated conflicts of interest by making questionable stock trades.

She cited multiple examples including that of recently retired Boston Fed boss Eric Rosengren, who has faced scrutiny following the release of annual disclosure forms showing he bought and sold shares of real estate investment trusts, or REITs, and other securities last year whose values likely were affected by the central bank’s efforts to prop up financial markets as the economy plunged into recession.

His REIT holdings drew particular attention because he has warned more than once that the coronavirus pandemic could hurt real estate values and cause loan losses at banks.

While Rosengren said he was in compliance with Federal Reserve ethics rules, he opted to sell his stock to avoid “even the appearance of any conflict of interest.”

Warren said Tuesday that Fed officials must clean up their act.

“The Federal Reserve makes hugely consequential decisions, decisions involving interest rates, trillions of dollars worth of lending and debt, and the regulation and supervision of the banking and financial systems,” Warren said.

She added that 2020 was “particularly consequential,” with the Fed taking steps to shore up markets amid the COVID-19 pandemic. And, she said, Fed officials relied on “vast quantities” of non-public data to inform their decisions.

“Under these circumstances, for Fed officials to actively trade in the market raises legitimate questions about conflicts of interest and insider trading,” Warren said. “These Fed officials’ actions show, at a minimum, very bad judgment. They also suggest that some Fed officials believe that building up their own personal wealth is more important than strengthening the American people’s confidence in the Fed.”

Warren also reiterated her opposition to Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s renomination for another term at the helm of the central bank. Last week she called him a “dangerous man.”

She continued in that vein Tuesday.

“In his years as chair of the Fed, it is not clear why Mr. Powell did not take steps to prevent these activities,” Warren said. “Surely, he understands that this kind of behavior by Fed officials corrodes the public trust in the Fed. And that, in turn, such corrosion undermines the effectiveness of the Fed.”

Warren asserted that Powell has a responsibility to safeguard the Fed’s integrity, which he’s failed to do.

“Chair Powell has also failed as a leader,” Warren said. “Our nation needs leaders who are willing to set aside and enforce strong ethic standards and to act swiftly when a problem arises.”

Warren lambasted Powell last week during a contentious Senate Banking Committee hearing, in which she looked him squarely in the eye and skewered his tenure atop the Fed, telling him his record “gives me grave concern. Over and over, you have acted to make our banking system less safe. And that makes you a dangerous man to head up the Fed, and it’s why I will oppose your renomination.”

Powell had no response during the hearing to Warren’s opposition to his renomination. But at an earlier news conference, he said he deferred on regulatory matters to the Fed’s vice chair for supervision, Randal Quarles.

Warren said Tuesday that she’s asked the SEC to look into the Fed bosses’ stock trades.

“I will continue to push Chair Powell to vigorously enforce the ethics standards that already exist and to put stronger ethics standards in place at the Fed,” Warren vowed.

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.