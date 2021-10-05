Parking is free at the state-owned lot on Route 106, and there is also a drop-off area, he said. Bus tickets are $22 one-way to Logan ($17 for children), and $19 to South Station ($14 for children).

The private bus company will start with six round trips a day and expects to add a seventh soon, according to company president John Cogliano.

Starting Oct. 16, Plymouth and Brockton Bus Co. will offer daily express service from the Park and Ride lot in West Bridgewater to South Station and Logan Airport.

“To me, this is a game-changer for the West Bridgewater area,” Cogliano said. “People that live as far away as Mansfield, Easton, Brockton, Norton, Bridgewater, and Raynham can avoid the stress of driving in traffic and of paying to park. And every bus can take up to 55 cars off the road, so it the greener way to go.”

Advertisement

Cogliano acknowledged that bus ridership was hit hard by the pandemic, with an increase over the summer and a subsequent decrease with the surge in cases caused by the Delta variant of COVID-19. But he said the industry anticipates an incremental increase in mass transportation use.

Plymouth and Brockton Bus Co. provides bus service on Cape Cod and across the South Shore to Boston, Logan Airport, and T.F. Green International Airport in Warwick, R.I.

The company - originally called the Plymouth & Kingston Street Railway Company - began in 1888 and ran electric trolleys until switching to buses in 1928. The Azuoni family of Plymouth bought the company in 1948.

Win Sargent, Paul Fuerst, and Cogliano - who has held numerous state transportation positions including Secretary of Transportation, chairman of the MBTA, and chairman of the Massachusetts Turnpike Authority - purchased the Plymouth-based company in 2019.

Johanna Seltz can be reached at seltzjohanna@gmail.com.