“Those who intentionally take an innocent life should not have an opportunity for parole. It’s that simple,” said Peggy Ritzer, Colleen’s mother, during a State House hearing on the bill currently pending before the Joint Committee on the Judiciary.

The parents of Colleen Ritzer, a 24-year-old Danvers High School teacher killed by one of her students in 2013, on Tuesday urged lawmakers to reject a pending bill that would grant parole eligibility to convicted murderers after 25 years behind bars, ending life without the possibility of parole for those found guilty of murder in the first degree.

FILE - This undated file photo provided by the family shows Danvers High School teacher Colleen Ritzer, whose body was found behind the school on Oct. 22, 2013, in Danvers, Mass. (AP Photo/Courtesy of Dale Webster via the Lawrence Eagle-Tribune, File)

Ritzer didn’t name her daughter’s killer, Philip Chism, who was 14 at the time of the slaying and sentenced in 2016 to serve at least 40 years in prison before he can seek parole. Prosecutors said at trial that he followed his teacher after school into a girls bathroom where he raped and slashed her with a box cutter. He later put her body in a recycling bin and wheeled it into woods near the school.

The trial judge couldn’t sentence Chism to life without parole eligibility, after the state’s highest court struck down such sentences for juveniles.

Advertisement

Under current law in Massachusetts, adults convicted of first-degree murder receive automatic life sentences with no chance for parole, though they’re also guaranteed a review of their cases before the state Supreme Judicial Court, with a taxpayer-funded appellate lawyer if they can’t afford their own.

The bill pending before the committee wouldn’t guarantee those convicted of first degree murder would go free. Instead, their requests for release would have to be approved by the state Parole Board. Victims’ relatives and prosecutors are permitted to testify at Parole Board hearings.

“Lost in a debate of life without parole are the rights of the deceased and their families, the victims,” Peggy Ritzer said. “Our daughter Colleen was finishing a typical day as a teacher at Danvers High when her life was taken by a student who carefully executed [his] premeditated actions.”

Advertisement

She lamented that Chism will one day have a chance to win his freedom.

“While he was responsible for taking a life, he will be afforded a second chance,” she said. “Our daughter and family will not. ... Convicted murderers, regardless of age, must be sentenced to life without parole. Justice must be served.”

The lawmakers also heard from Colleen’s father, Tom Ritzer.

“My message is simple,” he said. “Don’t do this. Don’t do this to the victims. Don’t do this to the families. Think about what you’ll put the families through. ... There’s no justice strong enough for someone who rapes and murders your daughter. The least you can ask for is life without parole. We didn’t get that. Don’t take it from the families that did. Now you want to give them all a chance for parole at 25 years? Really? Come on. This is infuriating and disrespectful to all the families and the victims. We deserve better than this. Justice must support the victims, not the criminals. Respect and honor Colleen, and all the victims. We strongly oppose” the bill. “Don’t do this.”

But others testified in favor of the bill, including Sean Ellis, who spent 22 years in prison before his murder conviction for the 1993 slaying of Boston police Detective John J. Mulligan was overturned because of law enforcement misconduct. Ellis, who described himself as an “exoneree” during Tuesday’s hearing, has always adamantly maintained his innocence.

Advertisement

He told lawmakers he was speaking in favor of the bill “despite having two close cousins and several childhood friends murdered.”

“I lived my days in prison wondering if [dying in custody] would befall me,” Ellis said.

He recalled a gang riot at MCI Norfolk when he was being held there and told the panel that while none of the perpetrators were serving life terms, the men who were worked to “mediate this conflict.”

“I still get calls from people in prison, and I’ve talked to families of those in prison serving life without parole,” Ellis said. “And I tell you that the loss of hope is palpable. ... This bill does not guarantee one’s release from prison. Parole is not automatic, nor is it guaranteed. I ask you to favorably report this bill out of committee” to the full Legislature for a vote.

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.