The Easton Council on Aging is looking for volunteers to place weekly phone calls to seniors in town who are looking for more social interaction — and for people interesting in receiving calls.

Easton’s Friendly Caller Program started in mid-2020 to “combat social isolation brought on by the pandemic, and to keep folks connected,” said Cory Ahonen, the town’s deputy director of Health and Community Services. He said about 60 people currently participate.

Ahonen said the Council on Aging matches volunteers with those who want to be contacted, and then shuffles the list monthly. However, some people become friends and chose to continue talking to each other instead of switching, he said.