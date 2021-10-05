Area residents can learn more about the benefits of installing electric heat pumps at a free virtual webinar organized by Westford Climate Action on Oct. 13.

At the event, which starts at 7 p.m., speakers will discuss how homeowners can save money and lower their carbon footprint by converting to energy efficient heat pumps for heating and cooling. The webinar will include a presentation by the Massachusetts HeatSmart Alliance, and a speaker from the state’s Green Communities program. Westford residents also will share their experiences installing heat pumps in their homes.

The forum will provide information on available rebates for installing heat pumps, and include a question and answer period. The event, open to all, will be held on Zoom. Those interested in participating are asked to register in advance at WesfordClimateAction.org.