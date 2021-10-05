Gail Huff Brown, wife of Scott Brown, makes it official: She’s running for Congress in New Hampshire

Gail Huff Brown, a former Boston television news anchor, on Tuesday formally announced her candidacy for Congress in New Hampshire, telling supporters in a campaign video that she’s deeply concerned about the nation’s future.

“I worry about the direction we’re headed,” says Huff Brown, the wife of former US senator Scott Brown, in a two-minute campaign video uploaded to YouTube. “I worry about skyrocketing debt, public welfare programs that discourage hard work, and I worry about failed immigration policies based on partisan politics, rather than compassion and safety and prosperity of Americans.”

That’s not all she’s worried about, according to the campaign spot.