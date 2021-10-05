Gail Huff Brown, wife of Scott Brown, makes it official: She’s running for Congress in New Hampshire

Gail Huff Brown, a former Boston television news anchor, on Tuesday formally announced her candidacy for Congress in New Hampshire, telling supporters in a campaign video that she’s deeply concerned about the nation’s future.
“I worry about the direction we’re headed,” says Huff Brown, the wife of former US senator Scott Brown, in a two-minute campaign video uploaded to YouTube. “I worry about skyrocketing debt, public welfare programs that discourage hard work, and I worry about failed immigration policies based on partisan politics, rather than compassion and safety and prosperity of Americans.”
That’s not all she’s worried about, according to the campaign spot.
“I worry about a growing cancel culture,” Huff Brown, who’s running as a Republican, says. “It stifles our free speech. It instructs our children how they should think and feel. I worry about the disastrous foreign policies of the Biden-Pelosi-Pappas administration. It’s making Americans less safe at home and abroad.”
She also takes a swipe at Democrat Chris Pappas, who she hopes to unseat.
“Congress is broken,” Huff Brown says. “Chris Pappas doesn’t represent our Granite State values.”
Huff Brown was a longtime news anchor at WCVB-TV in the ultra-competitive Boston market. Her husband’s a former state and US senator from Massachusetts and also served as Donald Trump’s ambassador to New Zealand. The couple now resides in New Hampshire.
