But when the newspapers and TV stations declared Beisel the first woman to ever accomplish that feat, Faith Mansolillo Orabona couldn‘t help but ask: What about my mother?

PROVIDENCE — When she heard that Elizabeth Beisel, a three-time Olympic swimmer from Rhode Island, had managed to swim all the way to Block Island from the mainland on Sept. 25, she was impressed.

Althea Mercer Mansolillo, a long-time Cranston resident who grew up as part of a large family known as the “Swimming Mercers of Fall River,” was a sensation 70 years ago, a marathon swimmer who made headlines across the nation.

When she was inducted into the Rhode Island Aquatic Hall of Fame in 1997, the group noted that she had won three epic swims in 1949-1950: the Fall River City Length Swim, the Battery to Coney Island Swim, and the Block Island Swim.

So when the TV news showed Beisel emerging from the waves on Block Island, Orabona was happy for her. But she also felt that her mother, who died in 2010, had been forgotten.

Elizabeth Beisel reaches the beach after swimming from the mainland to Block Island. Cate Brown

“I admire Elizabeth and don’t want to take anything away from her,” Orabona told the Globe. “It was really amazing to be able to do that because of the currents, the cold. It’s not an easy thing to do, especially to go from pool swimming to marathon swimming.”

But Orabona, who lives in Lincoln, questioned whether Beisel was really the first woman to swim to Block Island. “Maybe the first in her generation,” she said. “She’s in good company.”

The press releases announcing that Beisel was swimming to Block Island had not only emphasized that she was raising money for cancer research through Swim Across America to honor of her father, who died of pancreatic cancer in July. They had also emphasized that she was “poised to make history” as the first woman to swim the 10.4-mile route, adhering to Marathon Swimmers Federation rules.

So, had Swim Across America and the Marathon Swimmers Federation been aware of Althea Mercer Mansolillo when they declared Beisel the first to complete the swim?

Elaine Howley, member of the core group for the Marathon Swimmers Federation, said the answer is: Yes.

“I’ve done extensive research on that,” she said. “Any time we put a historical claim out there, any time there’s a record, we do our best to double check the archives.”

Howley said the archives reveal that not just one but two remarkable female swimmers raced to Block Island in decades past: Mansolillo, in 1950, and Australian Olympic swimmer Linda McGill, who in 1968 swam to the island naked, to avoid chafing.

But records reveal that rip currents, fog, and choppy waters prevented both Mansolillo and McGill from reaching the beach in Block Island — underscoring just how difficult that swim can be, she said.

On July 1, 1950, Mansolillo was one of 32 swimmers who plunged into the Atlantic waters at Matunuck Beach at 4 a.m., heading for the North Point Lighthouse at the north end of Block Island. She was joined by at least four other members of the “Swimming Mercers” — her father, John; her brother, John Jr.; and her 12-year-old twin sisters, Faith and Hope.

But none of the swimmers in the race ever made landfall on the island, according to news reports at the time.

On July 3, 1950, the Boston Globe ran a United Press International story reporting that a “powerful Canadian truck driver” had won the race, “spurred by news of his daughter’s birth.” But, it said, “Tom Park, 26, of Hamilton, Ont., swam only 12 miles of the 15-mile course before judges ordered the race halted because of pea-soup fog. His time was 7 hours and 9 minutes.”

(Howley said past accounts give varying lengths for the race, but it’s believed to be the same 10.4-mile course that Beisel completed.)

The Globe article also reported that “two of the seven ‘swimming Mercers’ entered in the race were among the first 10 and took home $675 between them. Althea Mercer, 22, of Tiverton, took home $500 as the leading woman swimmer and $100 for eighth place. Her brother, John Mercer Jr., 18, won ninth and $75.”

The Nashua Telegraph also ran an Associated Press story on July 3, 1950, reporting that Park had taken home $1,000 for winning the Block Island race and that Althea Mercer had been the top female swimmer.

“After Park had been in the water for slightly more than seven hours and was about two miles from the finish line, officials halted the competition,” the AP reported. “They ruled conditions were unfavorable and said that the receding tide had prevented all of the contestants from making any progress for about two hours.”

On Aug. 28, 1968, 17 swimmers from seven countries took off from what was then called Sand Hill Cove State Beach, heading for Block Island, as part of the John P. Fogarty Memorial Swim.

The competitors included some of the world’s best marathon swimmers, including Egypt’s Abdel-Latif Abou-Heif and Argentinia’s Horacio Iglesias. “A yard from the float that served as the finish line, the two clasped hands and touched the line together while a small band blared, skippers of crafts in the harbor honked their horns and a crowd of 1,000 persons applauded,” the Providence Journal reported.

Only four people finished the race, the article said. “The conditions were not stellar that day: 62-degree water and winds of 10 to 15 knots. And all the swimmers reportedly complained of the extreme cold of the currents. Not to mention sharks.”

The only woman in the race was Linda McGill, an Olympian who became the first Australian to swim the English channel and who set a record for swimming around Hong Kong.

“She had the distinction of being the swimmer in the water the longest that day — 10 hours — and she was the last to be picked up by the Coast Guard,” the Block Island Times reported. “McGill became ensnared in the current near Sandy Point and wasn’t able to swim out of it, despite her best efforts.”

The Journal noted that McGill was “known as the girl who swam the English Channel topless” and that during the Block Island race she “discarded her one-piece swim suit shortly after the start of the race” and “put the suit back on before boarding the Coast Guard boat.”

Howley said marathon swimmers can face “snotty” conditions as they approach Block Island.

“There is a pointy spit off the northern end of the island that’s the highest point of a shallow shelf extending into the water,” she said. There, the combination of rip currents, tides, wind, and merging bodies of water can make it tough for swimmers to stick the landing, she said. “And if you miss it, the next stop is the Carolinas,” she said.

So Beisel’s team spent a lot of time calculating when to make the attempt, Howley said. Even so, she began to feel the rip current about 1.5 to 2 miles out, her pace was “nosediving,” and she got pushed off course a bit, she said.

Elizabeth Beisel swimming from the mainland to Block Island. Cate Brown

Howley, a marathon swimmer herself, said she considers Mansolillo a “remarkable” swimmer who broke barriers in a sport that was dominated by men, especially in the 1950s. “I have mad respect for that,” she said.

Jenifer Howard, a spokeswoman for Swim for America, said Howley had done the research, knew of the past attempts, and knew how hard the swim would be to complete. She noted that organizers twice postponed Beisel’s swim because of weather and wave conditions.

“Elaine made clear that we had to wait for perfect conditions,” Howard said. “It shows how hard it is to do.”

But Mansolillo’s daughter said more should have been done to recognize her mother’s accomplishments.

“That is kind of disingenuous of them to not give a person their due,” she said. “I think they wanted to pump up the publicity for this one. It’s hard for them to get any publicity for marathon swimming.”

Orabona said her mother was a “great athlete” — someone who placed sixth in the World Professional Long Distance Swim in Lake Ontario, Canada.

She said her mother also was “a great person” — someone who taught swimming to mentally and physically disabled children in Providence schools and worked with the blind during summers, according to her obituary. “She made it into a career, teaching children, and I’d like everyone to remember that,” Orabona said.

And she said her mother was a trailblazer — the first woman to serve as a lifeguard for the State of Rhode Island, at Newport’s Second Beach. (The Newport Daily News called her “R.I.’s only girl guard.”) “We can’t forget there were a lot of women back then that broke a lot of glass ceilings,” she said.

In a sense, Orabona said, her mother was the Elizabeth Beisel of her time.

“She was a regular girl that had ambition and loved her sport,” she said. “She did as much as she could with it, and Elizabeth will do the same. Luckily, she will be able to go a lot further, and I think it’s because of women like my mother.”

