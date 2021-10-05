It’s special Senate primary day in Providence

Happy Tuesday! I’m Dan McGowan and I think a one-game playoff between the Red Sox and Yankees should be decided by a home run derby. Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com .

Rhode Island has a high level of transmission: 182.2 total new cases per 100K population in the past 7 days

Fully vaccinated: 719,806 (of about 1.1 million residents)

New cases: 632 (since Friday)

Test-positive rate: 2.6 percent

Currently hospitalized: 108

Total deaths: 2,843

Leading off

There’s good news for the voters of Senate District 3 in Providence, who head to the polls today for a five-way Democratic primary: As I wrote in my column on the race, all of the candidates are thoughtful, qualified, and prepared to succeed former senator Gayle Goldin, who resigned to join the Biden administration.

So what should you watch for in today’s race between Hilary Levey Friedman, Bret Jacob, Geena Pham, Ray Rickman, and Sam Zurier? Here’s an overview.

Keep an eye on turnout

Special elections in off years don’t typically result in large voter numbers, but the East Side of Providence might be the most politically engaged area in the entire state. There are roughly 17,000 registered Democrats or unaffiliated voters in the district, and nearly 3,900 voted during the last truly competitive primary, when Goldin won in 2012.

No one expects that many people to vote today, but it wouldn’t be shocking to see a turnout number that tops 2,500. We know that the two special City Council primaries on the East Side since 2017 have produced more than 1,000 votes each time, and those wards largely overlap with this Senate district.

As of Monday, 768 residents had voted early, which is a head start that we haven’t seen in previous special elections on the East Side.

If you have a prediction on total turnout, send me an e-mail. Closest to the pin gets a Rhode Map tote bag. My prediction: In honor of Cal Ripken Jr., I’ll go with 2,632.

Name recognition vs. organization

Levey Friedman has had the most time (she was running for office before the seat was open) and money, Jacob appears to have some momentum, and Pham has a machine that comes with the support of the Rhode Island Political Cooperative, so it’s reasonable to make the case for any of those three having the strongest get-out-the-vote efforts heading into today.

But Zurier likely has the best name recognition of the bunch thanks to his two terms on the City Council between 2011 and 2019 and his longstanding ties to the East Side. Rickman is a former state representative, although it has been a long time since his name appeared on a ballot.

A test for the Rhode Island Political Cooperative

The progressive group scored some big wins in Senate races last year, and has already announced it will run 50 candidates for various offices next year. But it has already faced a few bumps in the road, and has cut ties with a different Senate candidate over her controversial social media posts.

This race will be an interesting test because Pham doesn’t have the same connection to the district as some of her opponents. But she does have a message that matters (climate) and plenty of energy behind her campaign.

The Globe in Rhode Island

⚓ Executives at Rhode Island’s two largest health care systems have revised and resubmitted their Hospital Conversion Act application at the request of regulators. Read more.

⚓ Providence police are searching for a gunman who killed one man and wounded another while the two were sitting in a car in the Wanskuck neighborhood on Sunday. Read more.

⚓ The Atlantic Inn on Block Island, where flocks of tourists race off the ferry up to the hilltop Victorian home and rolling lawns overlook the ocean, is for sale. Read more.

Also in the Globe

⚓ The former president of the Boston Police Patrolmen’s Association will plead guilty in connection with the overtime fraud scandal in the Police Department’s evidence unit, federal prosecutors said Monday. Read more.

⚓ My colleague James Pindell writes that there is a silver lining to the Democrats’ bad week in Washington, D.C., last week. Read more.

⚓ With the Red Sox back in the playoffs, it’s easy to forget that manager Alex Cora was suspended for the entire season last year. Read more.

What’s on tap today

⚓ Governor Dan McKee and Lieutenant Governor Sabina Matos will hold their regular press conference at 2 p.m.

⚓ The Senate Oversight Committee meets at 4 p.m. to discuss the McKee administration’s decision to award a $5 million education consulting contract to ILO Group LLC.

⚓ The Rhode Island Ethics Commission meets at 9 a.m. Here’s the agenda.

My previous column

Providence City Councilwoman Nirva LaFortune has a realistic path to becoming the city’s first Black and first female mayor. It’s time to learn how to correctly pronounce her name. If you missed the column, you can read it here. And all of my columns are on our Rhode Island Commentary page.

Rhode Island Report podcast

Ed Fitzpatrick and I discuss the key factors in Tuesday’s primary for the special election in Senate District 3. Listen to all of our podcasts here.

