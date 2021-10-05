The incident began just before 6 p.m. Friday Rhodes said in a phone interview, when flames first began to spread in the kitchen of the single-story Forest Park Drive home.

Shirley Buder and her rescuer were transported to a nearby hospital and are both expected to survive, according to Brian Rhodes, chief of the Nashua fire department.

A harrowing scene unfolded at a burning Nashua, N.H., home Friday evening when a man braved the flames inside, rescued a 97-year-old woman and then collapsed outside, suffering a cardiac arrest.

Lariana Garvis, who witnessed the blaze and participated in the rescue efforts, said in a post to Facebook that she saw smoke billowing from the home’s windows as she drove by and immediately began screaming for help.

That’s when two bystanders jumped into action, charging into the home for Buder, who was apparently trapped inside.

A video captured by Garvis at the scene shows the men, who Garvis identified as Jay Pichardo and her neighbor, Tom, carrying Buder out of the home in a chair.

But just as the rescuers thought the worst of the drama was over, Tom collapsed, Garvis wrote.

“I noticed he was on the ground, [and] I soon saw he was blue,” Garvis wrote. “No pulse, no breathing.”

It was her turn to act. Garvis immediately began chest compressions on her neighbor, continuing until EMTs arrived.

“I was able to save him and keep his blood moving until the EMTs got him in the ambulance,” she wrote.

The man, who Rhodes did not identify, is still in the hospital and is expected to recover. Buder was treated for smoke inhalation and released.

The home sustained smoke and water damage and the kitchen was destroyed, Rhodes said.

“It’s pretty remarkable,” said Rhodes. “We don’t recommend bystanders run into burning buildings, but this time it worked out.”

Garvis said she will never forget the two twists of fate.

“For some reason we were all brought together, at the right time, on the right road, with the right intentions,” Garvis wrote. “I’ll never forget this.”





