A 34-year-old Harwich man suffered serious injuries after his motorcycle crashed on the off ramp from Route 6 eastbound to Route 132 in Barnstable Tuesday afternoon, State Police said.

The crash happened at about 4:50 p.m., State Police Trooper James D. DeAngelis said in an e-mail. The cause of the crash is under investigation, though speed is believed to have been a factor.