A memorial honoring a World War II veteran from Somerville who was killed in action was found damaged, police said.
A stone slab displaying the likeness of former Marine Corps Sergeant Henry O. Hansen appears to have been knocked over, and a crack can be seen running across its upper left edge, Somerville police said in a Tweet Tuesday morning.
The memorial stands in the city’s Henry Hansen Park, tucked in front of a pole that displays the American flag.
Hansen, killed in a battle in Japan, was a Somerville native. He graduated from Somerville High School in 1939 before joining the service.
He was one of a group of six that raised the first flag atop Mount Suribachi during the Battle of Iwo Jima and witnessed the moment, captured in an iconic photograph, that a second flag was planted there.
Hansen was killed six days later at age 25.
Destruction of War Memorial-Sgt. Henry O. Hansen located at Hanson Park (487 Medford St). The memorial was cracked along its left upper edge. Anyone w/info regarding this incident or agencies experiencing similar incidents to please contact 617-625-1600 Ext. 7235. pic.twitter.com/NqUh1QR27N— SomervillePolice (@SomervillePD) October 5, 2021
