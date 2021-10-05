fb-pixel Skip to main content
A stone slab memorializing former Marine Corps Sergeant Henry O. Hansen, who was killed in the Battle of Iwo Jima, was found knocked over and cracked.
A stone slab memorializing former Marine Corps Sergeant Henry O. Hansen, who was killed in the Battle of Iwo Jima, was found knocked over and cracked.Somerville police

A memorial honoring a World War II veteran from Somerville who was killed in action was found damaged, police said.

A stone slab displaying the likeness of former Marine Corps Sergeant Henry O. Hansen appears to have been knocked over, and a crack can be seen running across its upper left edge, Somerville police said in a Tweet Tuesday morning.

The memorial stands in the city’s Henry Hansen Park, tucked in front of a pole that displays the American flag.

Hansen, killed in a battle in Japan, was a Somerville native. He graduated from Somerville High School in 1939 before joining the service.

Advertisement

He was one of a group of six that raised the first flag atop Mount Suribachi during the Battle of Iwo Jima and witnessed the moment, captured in an iconic photograph, that a second flag was planted there.

Hansen was killed six days later at age 25.

Andrew Brinker can be reached at andrew.brinker@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @andrewnbrinker.

Boston Globe video