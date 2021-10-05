A stone slab displaying the likeness of former Marine Corps Sergeant Henry O. Hansen appears to have been knocked over, and a crack can be seen running across its upper left edge, Somerville police said in a Tweet Tuesday morning.

A memorial honoring a World War II veteran from Somerville who was killed in action was found damaged, police said.

A stone slab memorializing former Marine Corps Sergeant Henry O. Hansen, who was killed in the Battle of Iwo Jima, was found knocked over and cracked.

The memorial stands in the city’s Henry Hansen Park, tucked in front of a pole that displays the American flag.

Hansen, killed in a battle in Japan, was a Somerville native. He graduated from Somerville High School in 1939 before joining the service.

He was one of a group of six that raised the first flag atop Mount Suribachi during the Battle of Iwo Jima and witnessed the moment, captured in an iconic photograph, that a second flag was planted there.

Hansen was killed six days later at age 25.

