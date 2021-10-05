The New York Post unloaded on Boston ahead of Tuesday night’s single-elimination wild-card playoff game between the Red Sox and the guys in pinstripes.

In an opinion piece headlined “Boston sucks — and these are all the reasons why,” the feisty tabloid listed myriad bullet points purporting to show why our city, home to world-class hospitals and universities, a booming biotech sector, and legions of young transplants who ride bicycles, is far inferior to the Big Apple.

The Post tweeted out a link to the screed along with a photo of a beaming woman clad in a T-shirt emblazoned with the phrase “BOSTON SUCKS” in all caps. The blustery op-ed, which cheekily credits “All New Yorkers” in the byline, threw dart after dart at the Athens of America.