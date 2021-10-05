The public is invited to learn more about King Philip’s War at a virtual program Oct. 17 organized by several Wayland organizations.
The panel discussion, which begins at 2:30 p.m., will address the history of the 1675-76 armed conflict in New England between English settlers and Native Americans, the impact of the violence, and how the war has been remembered through memorials and markers, along with recent efforts to provide a Native American perspective to the story.
Anyone interested in participating in the Zoom forum is required to register in advance at tinyurl.com/KingPhilip2021.
The Wayland Historical Society, the Wayland Free Public Library, and the First Parish in Wayland jointly organized the event to provide an opportunity for local community members to broaden their understanding of the 17th century conflict and how the history is relevant today. The event is timed to coincide with Indegenous Peoples’ Day.
