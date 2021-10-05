A person was found dead inside a home in Taunton Tuesday night after an hours-long standoff with law enforcement, police said.
Officers responded to the home on Grant Street for a report of a disturbance with a person barricaded inside at about 2:20 p.m., Taunton police said in a statement.
Upon arrival, officers learned the person had a gun inside the home. Additional personnel from the Southeastern Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council, a regional law enforcement agency, responded o the scene, the statement said.
Authorities attempted to communicate with the person for several hours, police said. They entered the home at about 8 p.m. and discovered the person dead.
A State Police detective unit attached to the Bristol district attorney’s office in investigating the death, police said.
No further information was available.
