Within an hour, Levin was hit by a bullet in the head that authorities said was meant for Manuel Andrade, who was convicted of first-degree murder in 2019 even though another man, Casimiro Barros,actually fired the .380-caliber handgun that killed Levin.

Levin was 22 when she came to Boston and went to a downtown nightclub where she and two friends struck up a conversation with two Dorchester men at closing time. All five went to a house party on Geneva Avenue.

The man who started a gunfight at a 2007 Dorchester house party that cost Chiara Levin her life just hours after the New York woman arrived in Boston was properly convicted of murder, even though another man shot her, the Supreme Judicial Court ruled Tuesday.

“The defendant instigated the shootout that caused Levin’s death when he deliberately and with no evident provocation shot [Victim 2] at close range and then threatened Barros with his gun, provoking Barros to fire in return,” Justice Dalila Wendlandt wrote. “While the Commonwealth need not prove who fired the first shot, it must prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the defendant was not acting in self-defense.”

Suffolk County prosecutors did just that, the court concluded in a 5-0 ruling affirming Andrade’s five convictions, including first-degree murder, which comes with a life without parole sentence.

Andrade got into a dispute with some other men inside the home and shot one of them, a friend of Barros’s. Andrade then retreated outside, where Barros fired at him, wounding him and killing Levin, the court said.

“Nothing in the defendant’s acts ... suggests self-defense,” Wendlandt wrote.

In the 56-page ruling, the state’s highest court rejected 34 issues the defense attorney Rosemary Scapicchio claimed were flaws in Andrade’s trial, with the majority focusing on evidentiary decisions made by trial Judge Frank M. Gaziano.

Gaziano is now an SJC justice and his colleagues, for the second time in two days, approved his management of a high-profile trial. The SJC affirmed the convictions of Edwin Alemany, the killer of Amy E. Lord on Monday, a trial Gaziano also handled.

In Andrade’s appeal, the defense noted that the shooter, Barros, was convicted only of manslaughter and will be eligible for parole in the future. Justice, the defense argued, required the SJC to reduce Andrade’s conviction to manslaughter, too.

“After having carefully reviewed the numerous claims...we discern no error and no reason to exercise our extraordinary authority” to order a new trial or to reduce the verdict. “Accordingly, we affirm the convictions,” the court said.

Andrade is currently serving his sentence at the North Central Correctional Institute in Gardner, a medium-security facility.

Barros is in the Souza-Baranowski Correctional Institute, a maximum-security facility, in Shirley, according to state records.





John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.