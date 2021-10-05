With the arrival of fall, Somerville is reminding residents of new city rules on the use of leaf blowers.

An ordinance adopted by the City Council in May sets guidelines on when and how leaf blowers can be used in Somerville. The new requirements apply to anyone who deploys leaf blowers, including municipal departments, city contractors, residents, commercial properties, and landscaping or property maintenance companies.

Leaf blowers now may only be used — with some exceptions — Mondays through Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. from March 15 through May 31 and Oct. 1 through Dec. 15, excluding municipal holidays. When in use, leaf blowers should be set to the lowest setting needed for the job. Lawn care businesses that want to use leaf blowers must submit an operations plan to the city for approval.