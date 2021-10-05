One was purchased at Mobil Mart in Haverhill and the other was bought at Quality Gas and Mart in Seekonk, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery Commission website.

Each winning ticket matched all five white balls (but not the red Powerball) to win a $1 million prize.

The grand prize winning ticket for Monday’s $699.8 million Powerball jackpot was sold in California. Officials said Monday’s jackpot was the fifth largest in Powerball history and the drawing was the 41st drawing in the jackpot run, which set a record for the number of consecutive drawings without a grand prize winner. The last Powerball jackpot was won back in June by a ticket that was sold in Florida, and that jackpot totaled $285.6 million.

