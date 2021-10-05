Wilson, founder of Hyannis Port Capital, a real estate investment firm, is accused of paying Singer $220,000 in 2014 to have his son admitted to the University of Southern California as a purported water polo recruit, and $1 million in 2018 to have his twin daughters accepted as recruits to Stanford and Harvard universities for sports they didn’t play.

But in recorded conversations played for jurors over the past three weeks in Boston’s federal court, Singer’s words have emerged as pivotal moments in the case against John B. Wilson, 62, of Lynnfield, and Gamal Abdelaziz, 64, of Las Vegas.

The admitted architect of the college admissions bribery scheme, William “Rick” Singer, did not testify in the scandal’s first trial, where closing arguments are scheduled for Wednesday.

Advertisement

Abdelaziz, a former Wynn Resorts executive, is accused of paying Singer $300,000 in 2018 to have his daughter admitted to USC as a fake basketball recruit, even though she never made her high school varsity team.

Federal agents confronted Singer about the bribery scheme in September 2018 after secretly tapping his cellphone. He agreed to cooperate and recorded calls with a number of parents, including Wilson and Abdelaziz. He is among 57 people charged in the massive scheme and has pleaded guilty to a litany of charges.

Prosecutors allege that Singer guaranteed admission at elite colleges to the children of wealthy clients by funneling bribes to coaches and administrators, sometimes using a bogus charity he had created. Defense lawyers claim Wilson and Abdelaziz believed they were making legitimate contributions to the schools.

Here are excerpts of some of Singer’s recordings played for jurors.

In an Oct. 2018 call, Singer told Abdelaziz that his charity, Key Worldwide Foundation, was being audited and he had been asked about Abdelaziz’s $300,000 donation. He said he wasn’t going to tell the IRS that Abdelaziz’s donation was paid to Donna Heinel, USC’s senior associate athletic director, to have Abdelaziz’s daughter, Sabrina, admitted “even though she wasn’t a legitimate basketball player at that level.”

Advertisement

“You’re okay with that, right?” Singer asked.

“Of course,” Abdelaziz replied, adding he had intended to donate the money to Singer’s foundation.

“So I just want to make sure our stories are together,” Singer said. “I’m going to essentially say that your $300,000 payment was made to our foundation to help underserved kids.”

“Okay,” Abdelaziz said.

On Jan. 3, 2019, Singer called Abdelaziz to give him “a quick heads-up” that Heinel had been asked by admissions why his daughter hadn’t shown up for basketball that fall. She had claimed she was injured during the summer and would be out for six to eight months.

“I doubt that admissions will call you regarding Sabrina, you know, getting in through the side door and not showing up for practice,” Singer said. “I doubt that will happen ‘cause it hasn’t happened to anybody else.”

“Okay,” said Abdelaziz, who asked whether Sabrina would get a call from the school about it. “Do I have to prepare her?”

Singer said he believed Heinel had told the admissions office that Sabrina was suffering from plantar fasciitis and if the school were to call, it would be to one of her parents.

“That’s fine,” Abdelaziz said. “I will answer the same, should they call me.”

********

In a Sept. 29, 2018, call, Wilson asked Singer how the scheme would work if his daughters weren’t that good at sports. Singer said he might be able to convince a sailing coach to put his daughters on the team in exchange for a contribution.

Advertisement

Wilson, who graduated from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in New York and Harvard Business School, asked if it would be easier to get his daughter into Harvard University since he was a legacy.

“Your legacy means zero,” Singer said.

“That’s true for most of my life,” Wilson said. “Unless you’re donating a building, huh?”

That October, Singer told Wilson that he was making athletic slots available to his clients on a first-come, first-serve basis at highly selective schools. With a $500,000 deposit “we can figure out where they wanna go,” he said.

“And they don’t actually have to do that sport, you’re saying,” Wilson said. “They could just go in and be like the scorekeeper or water boy, water girl?”

“Manager or whatever you want to call ‘em, yeah,” Singer said.

Singer said it would probably cost more than $1 million for the top schools, but he could probably get it done for both of Wilson’s daughters for $1.5 million if he went forward now.

“What if they don’t actually get in?” Wilson asked.

“It’s a done deal,” Singer said. “And I’ll know beforehand if it’s gonna be done or not.”

Twelve days later, Wilson wired $500,000 to Singer’s foundation, according to financial records shown to jurors. That same day, Singer said he had given $160,000 to Stanford University’s sailing coach, who had guaranteed one of his clients a spot on next year’s team.

Advertisement

“I wanted you to have first dibs,” said Singer, adding that he could send Wilson’s $500,000 to the coach, John Vandemoer, to secure the sailing slot for one of his twins. “I asked him for a second spot in sailing and he said he can’t do that because he has to actually recruit some real sailors so that Stanford doesn’t catch on.”

Wilson laughed and said he needed to speak to his daughters before paying to secure a spot. He asked if there were any openings at Harvard. Singer said he was working on it.

Wilson wired a second $500,000 payment to Singer’s foundation that December, according to records shown to jurors. During a Jan. 1, 2019, call, Singer told Wilson that it was a “done deal” and one of his daughters was guaranteed an admissions spot at Harvard as an athletic recruit. He said he had talked to “the senior-most person” at Harvard who told him: “I got you a spot. Not to worry about the sport.”

Wilson asked whether it had already been determined what sport his daughters would be designated to play.

“The one who wants to go to Stanford has nothing to do with sailing, hates sailing,” Wilson said.

Singer assured him that it didn’t matter.

Shelley Murphy can be reached at shelley.murphy@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shelleymurph.