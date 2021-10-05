PROVIDENCE — The highly anticipated Rhode Island district 3 special election opened at 7 a.m. Tuesday for in-person voting. Voters have until 8 p.m. to punch their ballots. Visit https://vote.sos.ri.gov to find your polling location.
The Globe R.I.’s political reporter Ed Fitzpatrick and Dan McGowan are following today’s riveting election on the city’s East Side, where progressive groups are backing different candidates in a Democratic primary: Ray Rickman, Hilary Levey Friedman, Geena Pham, Sam Zurier, and Bret Jacob.
Here are some details from this morning at the polls. Check back for updates, news, and analysis after the polls close.
By @DanMcGowan — Voters on Providence’s East Side can’t lose in the special Senate primary today https://t.co/6JloTAEncp— Edward Fitzpatrick (@FitzProv) October 5, 2021
As of 10 am, 249 people had voted at the Jewish Community Center in PVD in the state Senate District 3 Democratic primary. “It’s pretty good turnout so far,” clerk Aleena Johnson said. “It’s still early.” pic.twitter.com/EPadTN0Qu3— Edward Fitzpatrick (@FitzProv) October 5, 2021
Senate District 3 candidate @PhamForRI , second from left, is joined by supporters including her mother and @KendraForRI outside the Jewish Community Center in PVD pic.twitter.com/CQoltwLKLa— Edward Fitzpatrick (@FitzProv) October 5, 2021
Senate District 3 candidate @SamZurier outside the Jewish Community Center polling site pic.twitter.com/m8kIeUcxiW— Edward Fitzpatrick (@FitzProv) October 5, 2021
Polls are open until 8 pm in today’s state Senate District 3 Democratic primary pic.twitter.com/eMaN3CIods— Edward Fitzpatrick (@FitzProv) October 5, 2021
