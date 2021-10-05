PROVIDENCE — The highly anticipated Rhode Island district 3 special election opened at 7 a.m. Tuesday for in-person voting. Voters have until 8 p.m. to punch their ballots. Visit https://vote.sos.ri.gov to find your polling location.

The Globe R.I.’s political reporter Ed Fitzpatrick and Dan McGowan are following today’s riveting election on the city’s East Side, where progressive groups are backing different candidates in a Democratic primary: Ray Rickman, Hilary Levey Friedman, Geena Pham, Sam Zurier, and Bret Jacob.