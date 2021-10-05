Wellesley’s public works department is using new battery-powered landscaping equipment as part of a pilot program to reduce carbon emissions as it maintains the town’s fields.

The town recently purchased a new riding lawn mower and other equipment that runs on rechargeable batteries, which eliminates fumes and cuts the amount of noise generated by the gear, according to a statement posted to the town website last month.

“This pilot program is funded through the DPW regular budget and will provide data to help the Town assess the benefits of further expanding its electric landscaping fleet,” the statement said.