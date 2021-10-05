Wellesley’s public works department is using new battery-powered landscaping equipment as part of a pilot program to reduce carbon emissions as it maintains the town’s fields.
The town recently purchased a new riding lawn mower and other equipment that runs on rechargeable batteries, which eliminates fumes and cuts the amount of noise generated by the gear, according to a statement posted to the town website last month.
“This pilot program is funded through the DPW regular budget and will provide data to help the Town assess the benefits of further expanding its electric landscaping fleet,” the statement said.
The public works department’s park and tree division is considering whether to add a solar panel to an equipment trailer in order to keep the battery-powered devices charged.
“This could provide additional charging capability in the field and help reduce or eliminate plug-in charging time,” the statement said.
Those upgrades to the town’s landscaping program are helping to support Wellesley’s climate action goals to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and reach net zero emissions by the year 2050. Wellesley is also developing a Climate Action Plan to serve as a roadmap for those goals, the town said.
