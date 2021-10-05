Once it is in place, after an unvaccinated person who is showing no symptoms has come into close contact of someone with COVID-19 who is showing no symptoms can take a rapid antigen test before school. If the test comes back negative they can attend school. They would be required to be tested until seven days after their last exposure to the positive case.

Education Secretary Daniel French said during the state's weekly COVID-19 briefing that the logistics of the Test to Stay rapid testing program are being worked out.

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — An in-school COVID-19 testing program designed to keep children in school after coming into contact with someone who has the disease should be ready within the next couple of weeks, officials said Tuesday.

Advertisement

Currently, close contacts of people with COVID-19 with must quarantine out of school. The child misses a day of education, and it creates challenges for the parents who must care for their children.

“Every antigen test that comes back negative is a quarantine day prevented,” French said.

The Agency of Education is also working on a program to supply schools with the PCR test kits that can be kept in schools and sent home for people who are showing symptoms of COVID-19.

French says he expects different schools will implement the programs differently.

“Our challenge will be to support schools to enact testing programs while they’re doing everything else at the same time,” French said. “The major bottleneck for implementing testing will be staffing.”

Most sectors of the Vermont economy are already facing a labor shortage.

French said that school nurses are going to be able to see students' vaccination records, which should speed up decisions by schools around tracing cases. State guidance allows schools to stop contact tracing once the school has a student vaccination rate about 80%. Currently only students ages 12 and over are eligible for the vaccine.

Advertisement

“We have a lot of logistical issues to solve, whether it be staffing supply and so forth,” French said. “But I can’t help but think this is going to be the solution that really strikes the appropriate balance between keeping kids safe but also keeping kids in school and their education progressing so we have to we have to work hard to figure these things out.”

___

CASE DECLINE

Statistics collected by the state show that over the past seven days the number of new COVID-19 cases in the state have declined by 15%. Over the past 14 days they have declined by 23%.

The Vermont statistics mirror reduced case numbers in many parts of the country.

“We’re also fortunately starting to see some improvement in the region, and most importantly here in Vermont,” said Michael Pieciak, the commissioner of the Vermont Department of Financial Regulation, who has overseen COVID-19 statistics for the state.

Hospitalizations for those who are vaccinated against COVID-19 and those who are not both declined in the past week.

Over the past week, 69% of hospitalizations have been among the unvaccinated. But over that same period 100% of the people being treated for COVID-19 in the state's intensive care units have not been fully vaccinated.

___

NUMBERS

On Tuesday, the Vermont Department of Health reported 91 new cases of the virus, bringing the statewide total since the pandemic began to more than 34,500.

Advertisement

There were 37 people hospitalized, including 13 in intensive care.

The state has reported a total of 323 deaths from COVID-19.

The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Vermont did not increase over the past two weeks, going from 214.29 on Sept. 19 to 168.57 on Oct. 3.

The seven-day rolling average of daily deaths in Vermont has risen over the past two weeks from 1.43 on Sept. 19 to 1.86 on Oct. 3.

The Associated Press is using data collected by Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering to measure outbreak caseloads and deaths across the United States.