The CDC’s webpage containing recommendations for holiday gatherings and travel indicated an update on Oct. 1. It contained an illustration of people celebrating Halloween and a virtual Thanksgiving, and urged people to celebrate the holidays outdoors if possible. The CDC page also recommended opening windows and utilizing a fan to create better ventilation if people are planning an indoor gathering.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has removed its holiday guidance from its website just days after it appeared to be updated, and the nation’s top infectious disease expert says his comment that it was “too soon to tell” whether Americans can safely gather for the holidays was “misinterpreted.”

In a statement, the CDC said “the guidance on that page was outdated holiday guidance. The page had a technical update on Friday, but doesn’t reflect the CDC’s guidance ahead of this upcoming holiday season. The content is in the process of being updated by CDC to reflect current guidance ahead of this holiday season, and CDC will share additional guidance soon.”

In an interview on CBS’s “Face the Nation” on Sunday, Dr. Anthony Fauci referred to CDC guidance when speaking about the holiday season. In a response to a question from Margaret Brennan asking if people should start considering whether it’s too risky to gather for the holidays if there are unvaccinated children present, Fauci cited recommendations from the CDC and emphasized the need for ventilation.

“I believe, just the way that the CDC has recommended, that when you are in a situation where you have a dynamics of virus in the community, where there’s clearly a lot of spread, even if you are vaccinated and you are in an indoor setting, a congregate setting, it just makes sense to wear a mask and to avoid high risk situations,” Fauci said.

In a follow-up question, Brennan asked Fauci if “we can gather for Christmas or it’s just too soon to tell.”

“You know, Margaret, it’s just too soon to tell,” Fauci said. “We just got to concentrating on continuing to get those numbers down and not trying to jump ahead by weeks or months and say what we’re going to do at a particular time. Let’s focus like a laser on continuing to get those cases down and we can do it by people getting vaccinated and also in the situation where boosters are appropriate to get people boosted because we know that they can help greatly in diminishing infection and diminishing advanced disease.”

In an interview with CNN on Monday, Fauci said those comments were “taken completely out of context” and that he was asked “what can we predict for this winter for like December and Christmas.”

“I say you hold off on that,” Fauci said. “I said we don’t know because we’ve seen slopes that went down and then came back up. The best way to assure that we’ll be in good shape as we get into the winter would be to get more and more people vaccinated. That was misinterpreted as my saying we can’t spend Christmas with our families, which was absolutely not the case. I will be spending Christmas with my family. I encourage people, particularly the vaccinated people who are protected, to have a good, normal Christmas with your family.”

Fauci said the confusion his comments generated was similar to “the way all the other disinformation goes around.” You say something talking about a landmark of a time and it gets misinterpreted that I’m saying can’t spend family Christmas time, which is nonsense. You can.”

Fauci’s defense came after his initial comments drew criticism from Republicans and right-wing media figures who are often hostile to public health officials.

Fox & Friends hosts and a number of Republican members of Congress attacked Fauci for his comments on Christmas, with some comparing him to the Grinch.

“Fauci is a grinch who is prepared to take every right given to Americans,” Tennessee Senator Marsha Blackburn wrote on Twitter.

On Monday during a discussion about supply chain issues potentially delaying shipments of goods until Christmas, Fox & Friends host Brian Kilmeade said Fauci was “about to cancel Christmas,” while Steve Doocy said: “Forget about Dr. Seuss with the Grinch. We have Dr. Fauci.”

While speaking with CNN, Fauci continued to clarify the comments, saying he was discussing the state of the pandemic more generally around the holiday season and urging vaccinations in order to keep the number of COVID-19 cases at a low level.

“That was the point that I was making, not that you’re not going to be able to spend Christmas with your family. I certainly am, that’s for sure,” Fauci said.

Amanda Kaufman can be reached at amanda.kaufman@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @amandakauf1.