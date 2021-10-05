CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Gov. Chris Sununu is calling for the removal of a state representative, a fellow Republican, from his position as head of the legislative fiscal committee, saying the lawmaker is continuing to spread COVID-19 misinformation.

Last month, Rep. Ken Weyler, of Kingston, told state Health Commissioner Lori Shibinette at a committee hearing he doubted the state’s figures showing that 90 percent of people who are hospitalized with COVID-19 are unvaccinated. Shibinette said that was incorrect and was misinformation.

On Monday, Democratic committee member Rep. Mary Jane Wallner released a statement saying Weyler sent the entire committee an email containing a 52-page “report" with disinformation on COVID-19, including claims that live creatures with tentacles are entering people's bodies through the vaccine and that technology was placed in the vaccine to control people's thoughts.