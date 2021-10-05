Former president Donald Trump was left off the Forbes 400 list of America’s richest people for the first time in a quarter-century, the magazine reported Tuesday.

The business magazine estimates his net worth fell by about $600 million during the pandemic as big-city properties - the core of his assets - lost value, leaving him with $2.5 billion. The 400th entry on Forbes list, the Arkansas-based investment banker Warren Stephens, logged a net worth of $2.9 billion by comparison.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, with an estimated net worth of $177 billion, topped the list for the fourth year in a row, Forbes said. He also owns Blue Origin, an aerospace company, and The Washington Post.