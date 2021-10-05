Andrew H. Card Jr., then the White House chief of staff, began working the phones. He soon found two Democrats willing to break ranks and vote to put the legislation over the top. But McConnell was holding out for something else entirely, hoping to extract concessions from then-President George W. Bush as the price for uniting Republicans around lifting the limit.

WASHINGTON — In March 2006, as the government veered dangerously close to a default, Senator Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, the No. 2 Republican, let the Bush White House know he was two votes short of what he needed to raise the legal limit on federal borrowing.

“I don’t need your damned votes,” he snapped at Card. He lifted the debt ceiling with Republicans only.

Card never learned what the Senate leader wanted, but he tells the story for a reason: McConnell has long used the periodic need to raise the government’s borrowing limit as a moment of leverage to secure a policy win, as have leaders of both parties.

But two weeks before a potentially catastrophic default, McConnell has yet to reveal what he wants, telling President Biden in a letter Monday, “We have no list of demands.”

Instead, he appears to want to sow political chaos for Democrats while insulating himself and other Republicans from an issue that has the potential to divide them.

McConnell has said the government must not be allowed to stop paying its debts; he has also said he will not let any Republicans vote to raise the limit, while moving repeatedly to block Democrats from doing so themselves. Instead, he has prescribed a path forward for Democrats: Use a complicated budget process known as reconciliation to maneuver around a Republican filibuster that he refuses to lift.

Asked what he wanted, that was his answer: “As I have said for two months, I want them to do it through reconciliation.”

“There’s no bargaining,” said Senator Angus King of Maine, a moderate independent. “They’re just stamping their feet and saying no.”

He added, “It’s a qualitatively new level of irresponsibility.”

With no overt policy demands to be met as the price for cooperation, Democrats say the chaos is the point — or at least a vague hope that the latest legislative crisis will somehow undermine their ability to fulfill unrelated parts of Biden’s agenda, especially an expansive bill to combat climate change and reweave the fraying social safety net.

“Democrats are preparing another staggering taxing and spending spree without any Republican input or support,” McConnell wrote Monday. “Bipartisanship is not a light switch that Speaker Pelosi and Leader Schumer may flip on to borrow money and flip off to spend it,” referring to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senator Chuck Schumer.

Democrats are left to seethe at their opponents’ tactics.

“McConnell is singularly focused on winning control of the Senate in the 2022 midterm elections, full stop,” said Senator Chris Van Hollen, a Maryland Democrat and a longtime budget expert. “To his mind, that means using every tactic at his disposal to cause President Joe Biden to fail, even if that hurts the country.”

Another factor might be at play: McConnell cannot control his members and is reluctant to risk the ire of Republican base voters. Senators Ted Cruz of Texas and Josh Hawley of Missouri have made no secret of their presidential ambitions, with uncompromising stands that appeal to the base.

Even if McConnell wanted to allow a debt ceiling increase to come to a majority vote, a single senator could delay action. And 10 Republicans would be needed to cut off a filibuster led by Cruz or Hawley; those votes might be hard to find.

Senator Brian Schatz, a Hawaii Democrat, seemed almost relieved that McConnell had not put Democrats in the position to give in to conservative policy demands to stave off a Congress-imposed economic catastrophe.

“I have learned over many years that we cannot negotiate over things like whether or not to destroy the economy,” Schatz said, adding, “American politics has gone crazy because one party has gone crazy.”