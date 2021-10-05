Clash over housing plays out just down the road from Governor Baker’s home

This is not a problem unique to Swampscott. Every new housing development has the potential to either undo systemic racism or reinforce it, perpetuate segregation, and drive up housing costs.

Zoe Greenberg’s article “Housing battle brews in Baker’s hometown: Residents fight over affordable plan” (Page A1, Sept. 27) highlights yet another example of the struggle we see play out every day in communities throughout the Commonwealth when a small minority hinders the creation of the homes we desperately need.

If we want more affordable housing, we need more public support

If we want more equitable communities, we must create more affordable housing. Chapter 40B is just one tool that helps us create more affordable housing, as is Housing Choice and multifamily zoning near public transit.

But we also need public support. We can create a better future of affordable, inclusive, and welcoming neighborhoods, and we can do it in all our cities and towns with more community members speaking up and saying yes to more affordable housing.

Dana LeWinter

Director of municipal engagement

Citizens’ Housing and Planning Association

Boston





These projects’ foes always seem to find fault with something

It’s no surprise that the good folks of Swampscott don’t like the 40B project proposed at an old industrial site in town. I mean, it is never the right size, never in the right spot, never this, never that. And of course everyone in Swampscott supports affordable housing.

The problem with affordable housing, it seems, is that it needs to go into the perfect location, be the perfect density, and not add one more car to the streets of any community in which it’s proposed. Unfortunately, the unicorn project on the unicorn site doesn’t exist. So the project that’s proposed is the one that needs to be dealt with.

The density in this case — a five-story, 120-unit building — is probably what is needed to make the project economically viable for the developer. The existing senior building that one opponent of the project cites is great, but families need housing too.

I always thought Chapter 40B was a sledgehammer and not the best way to get things done. But, seeing how every project gets opposed, maybe a sledgehammer is sometimes the perfect tool for the job. In Swampscott, it absolutely is.

Dave Pill

Pittsfield





Black Lives Matter signs? Check. Black neighbors? Um . . .

In some Swampscott neighborhoods, especially near town hall and Governor Baker’s home, there are many Black Lives Matter signs. Apparently, those lives matter as long as they live in someone else’s neighborhood. This irony is compounded when one of the groups opposing proposed subsidized housing is named the Swampscott Equity Association.

If it weren’t so offensive, it would be humorous.

Jo Sullivan

Lynn





Swampscott sure could benefit from diversity

It is with a heavy heart that I read about the opposition to an affordable housing building in Swampscott. It is difficult to believe that this is merely about height, parking, or green space and not also about race. One of the group members protesting the project even spoke of wanting “diversity in town, but [not] all in one building.”

Swampscott is 85 percent white. As a professor emerita of English who taught for more than 30 years at North Shore Community College in highly diverse Lynn, right on the Swampscott border, I can attest that our immigrant students and students of color have been among our most exemplary, hard-working, and successful. If the protesters the next town over attended one of our inspiring awards ceremonies, they would know that. Not that that should be necessary in order for people of color to be welcome in Swampscott.

Swampscott would benefit from diversity, as our community college certainly has. Stop the opposition — welcome your new neighbors.

Susan Jhirad

Medford





Lawmakers ought to seize the moment and take the lead on affordable housing

As the Legislature debates, and plans to distribute, the $5 billion the Commonwealth received from the American Rescue Plan, it is my hope that someone really wants to invest in affordable housing instead of just talking about it. The political ads for the mayoral races in Boston and Framingham all allude to the importance of affordable housing yet provide few details. The need for leadership is urgent.

Many of the existing units in Massachusetts are dated and in dire need of updates. Few communities have met their requirements for affordable housing, and the coronavirus pandemic has exposed an even bigger need for housing. I receive calls almost daily from people looking for a place to live. It is always a difficult call as I explain the process, paperwork maze, and dreaded waiting lists.

Often people hear “affordable housing” and think negative thoughts that are unfounded. Besides creating more diverse communities, affordable housing gives options to schoolteachers, police and fire personnel, other public service employees, people with disabilities, and low-income seniors, to name just a few.

How the leaders of our state and local communities handle affordable housing defines the character and resolve of a community. The funds are there, the need is real — now the Legislature needs to step up and commit to building new housing and updating the current inventory. We have heard the talk for years; it’s time to walk the walk.

Jon A. Fetherston

Ashland

The writer is the Ashland affordable housing commissioner, appointed by Governor Charlie Baker.