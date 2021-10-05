Marcia Silvestri reported: “I hold my right arm up, with my palm facing up, to ask a tailgater behind me, ‘What’s your problem?’ or ‘Where do you expect me to go?’ (Don’t answer that.) Everyone seems to get it. They always back off.”

Jan Goodwin, of Rockport, for instance, admitted to giving misbehaving drivers an insincerely friendly wave and broad smile while silently cussing them out, adding that her “endorphins love it.”

You mavericks! I asked for words to describe the various hand gestures one makes when behind the wheel — signifying anything from “What are you thinking!” to “Do cut in” — and a number of you responded by describing the gestures themselves.

Several other readers pointed out that some driving-related gestures have nonverbal equivalents, such as honking your horn or flashing your lights.

Joana Chacón de Entwisle admitted her idea is only “hand-gesture-adjacent,” but all the same, I found it appealing: “My husband and I think there should be a menu of horn selections. A soft buah to invite someone to go ahead of you; a sprightly bidibi to show support for protesters; a short, sharp bip to get someone moving when the light turns green but they haven’t noticed; a high-pitched longish beeep to let someone know they’re about to crash into you; and a stern, deep buahrp to show your deep displeasure.”

Thanks for all of those — but I was looking for word coinages, people!

Mike Tyner, of Charlestown, evidenced a dark turn of mind with liability waver and vehicular c’monicide. In a friendlier vein, Brian D. McCabe came up with cartesy, pronounced CAR-tess-ee. If it’s up to me, though, and I suppose it is, I’d prefer to repurpose that one to describe considerate behavior in the supermarket.

I love the sound of finger blinker, from Geoff Adams, of Newton — but I have no idea what an intelligible gesture with that name would be or do. Bill Prindle and Nina Giovannelli, of Woburn, collaborated to come up with carbungle for “a honkable offense such as cutting off another driver or sitting through a green light” and highwayve for “the hand gesture one driver uses to invite another driver into their lane.”

And the bragging rights for my favorite coinage this time go to Paul Levy, of Concord, N.H., who wrote: “In our green age, recycling obsolescent terms may be as valuable as coinages. In that vein, hand gestures for driving could be manual transmissions.” And its verb form, of course, would be manually transmit. Congratulations, Paul!

To digress: Possibly prompted by my recent discussion of inietta, an acronym for “it’s not interesting enough to talk about,” which my partner and I coined and use regularly, readers have also been sending me miscellaneous non-dictionary words that have taken their fancy. For instance, Phil Marak wrote: “At my former job, a co-worker — a very funny, divorced middle-aged woman — was discussing her life and casually mentioned her divorce. She remains friendly with her ex, whom she fondly refers to as her wasband.” Can anyone suggest an equivalent for an ex-wife? In any case, keep ‘em coming!

Now, on to this week’s coinage challenge: Fred Harvey, of Natick, writes: “I’ve been trying for years to come up with a one-word antonym for ‘favorite.’ Can you help?” Good question, Fred: The thesaurus tool in Word offers up six meanings of “favorite” but doesn’t give an antonym for any of them. Readers, I welcome your suggestions. Please send them to me at Barbara.Wallraff@globe.com by Friday, October 15, and if you’d be so kind, include where you live.