Today, our spotlight settles (again!) on Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell , who is pretending to sound an earnest alarm about the need for Democrats to take action on raising the national debt limit — even while doing everything he can to make that task more difficult.

Sometimes the diverse and contradictory demands of national politics would try the talents of an accomplished Shakespearean actor — so pity the poor politician laboring to pull off a persuasive motive-masking performance on the hurly-burly of the national stage. He or she must rely on the hope that the audience is too distracted to understand what is truly afoot.

By now, Americans have grown so accustomed to GOP debt-limit posturing that the prospect of default and the economic consequences that would attend it have taken on a ho-hum quality. Why? Because we all assume that since it must be solved to avoid catastrophe, it will be. And that is probably so in this case.

Still, this latest incident is nevertheless instructive for what it demonstrates about cynicism, gamesmanship, and hypocrisy in our national theater of the absurd. By now, everyone should know that the debt-ceiling vote isn’t about borrowing money to finance the Democrats’ hoped-for social-supports agenda, but rather to pay for previous spending obligations approved by presidents and congressional members from both parties.

Although Democrats repeatedly helped with efforts to raise or suspend the debt ceiling when necessary under Donald Trump, all Senate Republicans are now unified against Democratic efforts to raise it again. Which brings us to the letter McConnell sent to President Biden on Monday.

It starts by saying that their relationship has been defined not only by political disagreements but also “by mutual transparency and respectful candor.” That averred, McConnell continues: “I write in that spirit to express concern that our nation is sleepwalking” toward the “significant and avoidable danger” of a debt default.

Surely, worried as he is, McConnell is about to offer to do everything he can to help.

Um, no. Here’s the crux of his message: “For two and a half months, we have simply warned that since your party wishes to govern alone, it must handle the debt limit alone as well.”

That is not a reason but rather a rationalization, one that ignores the fact that Biden has actually made a reasonable attempt to work with the GOP. There, one need look no further than the infrastructure bill that awaits House passage. McConnell, however, has never been one to be shamed by hypocrisy.

But this goes beyond that. If all McConnell wanted to do was keep Republican fingerprints off the vote to raise the debt ceiling for political reasons, there’s an easy way to that end: Stop filibustering measures to raise it. That way, it could come to the floor and pass with the 50 votes in the Democratic corral and the tie-breaking vote of Vice President Kamala Harris.

After all, why should there be a filibuster if, as McConnell professes, raising the debt limit is something he and Senate Republicans want to see done, if only by Democrats acting alone? Time was, the Senate did almost all of its bill passing or defeating, even on critical matters, via majority vote. It is largely a development of McConnell’s time in Republican leadership that virtually anything of any importance requires 60 votes to move forward.

But instead, McConnell and his Republicans are trying to use the debt limit to force Democrats to go through the protracted contortions of the budget reconciliation process — estimated to take at least a week and maybe two — to accomplish something that the GOP acknowledges must happen. That lets them burn Senate time, long a monkey wrench in McConnell’s toolbox, and force a protracted vote-a-rama session designed mostly to push votes intended to embarrass the opposition on the campaign trail.

Some may recall that last spring, McConnell took to the floor to threaten that if Democrats eliminated the filibuster, he would do everything he could to make governing difficult. The Senate, he warned, would come to resemble “a 100-car pileup,” with “nothing moving.”

Democrats, sadly, haven’t done anything to change the filibuster. Yet the Senate minority leader is nevertheless going to extraordinary lengths to make governing difficult. He has made the debt-limit vote a 50-senator pileup.

That’s a lamentable commentary on McConnell — but then, one could fill the Library of Congress with sad commentaries on Machiavellian Mitch.

But what of his enablers, the 49 Republicans willing to play along here? After all, without them, McConnell wouldn’t be on stage trying to portray cynicism as some sort of principled political stand. As his jaded accomplices, they, too, have earned a significant measure of blame — and shame.

Scot Lehigh is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at scot.lehigh@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeScotLehigh.