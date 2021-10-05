“We had our chances,” coach Bill Belichick sighed after the game. “[We] just could have done a couple things a little bit better. It would have – I don’t know if it would have changed the outcome, but we just … we just fell a little bit short.”

Like a hangover that follows a wild party, the truth of the matter is they wake up Monday morning with a 1-3 record, and considerably longer playoff odds than if they had found a way to survive Sunday night against Brady and the Buccaneers.

Now that the hype over Tom Brady’s return has faded and the Buccaneers are in the rearview mirror, what’s next for the Patriots?

In Foxborough, “moral victories” is a distasteful phrase that provides no solace in defeat. A loss is a loss. You are what your record says you are.

Newcomers Matthew Judon and Mac Jones get it.

”I’m not happy with victories in my head,” Judon said after Sunday’s loss.

“We don’t really do moral victories,” Jones added.

Because the Patriots played as well as they did in the 19-17 loss, there’s reason to be encouraged. Jones was very nearly able to lead a comeback against the defending Super Bowl champions with an offense that finished with a franchise-worst minus-1 rushing yards. Judon has given Belichick a hellacious new pass rusher capable of all sorts of disruption. Two of their three losses have been by a combined three points, defeats that have just slipped out of New England’s grasp in the final stages.

If popular wisdom suggests that reaching the playoffs after losing three of four to start the year is an impossible climb, what we saw Sunday reveals that the challenge doesn’t seem all that unfeasible for this Patriots team. While the odds of reaching the postseason are tougher at 1-3 than they might have been at 2-2, their performance Sunday certainly gives reason to think they could be playing meaningful games in January.

Consider the following:

• Since 1990, 32 teams have lost three of their first four games and still ended up in the playoffs. Over the last five seasons, a 1-3 start hasn’t exactly been a death sentence. Since 2016, on average, one team that has started 1-3 has ended up in the playoffs. That includes the 2018 Colts, who actually lost five of their first six before flipping the script and ending the year 10-6. (They won a wild-card game before losing in the divisional round to the Chiefs.)

Other teams that started 1-3 over the last five years include the 2016 Lions and Dolphins, both of whom ended 9-7 and reached the wild-card round. In addition, the 2018 Texans started 1-3 but went 11-5 and reached the postseason. (In a weird quirk, they were defeated by that same Indianapolis team that started 1-3.) Last year, the Washington Football Team opened 1-3 before wobbling to a 7-9 finish, one that was still good enough to win a woeful NFC East. Different years bring different teams, but the point is the same; it can be done.

• With the expansion of the playoff field prior to last year, and the inclusion of a 17-game schedule for the first time this season, the calculus has changed for everyone. The new parameters figure to open things up for teams who may have started slowly. There’s more room for a slow start, because there are more games, and more opportunities to make up for an early stumble. Not much more of a margin for error, but maybe just enough to create an opening for a team that loses three of four out of the gate.

• The Patriots are still missing their best defensive player in Stephon Gilmore, who opened the season on the physically unable to perform list and will miss at least six weeks. If everything goes as hoped, he could be back as soon as Week 7 against the Jets. Adding Gilmore to a unit with the disruptive Judon could be the sort of dynamic tandem needed to give the defense a midseason jolt.

• If New England is looking for a little inspiration, it only has to look inward. The 2001 Patriots started the season 1-3 — they were absolutely demolished in Miami by the Dolphins in Week 4 — before going on their epic run that culminated at Super Bowl XXXVI. They remain the only team in NFL history to start the season 1-3 and go on to win the Super Bowl.

Yes, there are questions. The offensive line play remains troubling at best. The running back depth remains a concern. Everyone has to stay healthy. But it can be done.

Ultimately, moral victories don’t count in the standings. But the potential flashed Sunday night against the defending Super Bowl champions should be a clear sign to the rest of the league that Belichick and the Patriots are starting to figure things out, and those moral victories will translate into literal ones sooner rather than later.

