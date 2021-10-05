fb-pixel Skip to main content

The Red Sox beat the Yankees to advance to the American League Division Series, where they’ll face the AL East champion Tampa Bay Rays.

Here’s the schedule for the best-of-five series:

2021 ALDS schedule

Game 1: Red Sox at Rays, Thursday, Oct. 7, 8:07 p.m. (FS1)

Game 2: Red Sox at Rays, Friday, Oct. 8, 7:02 p.m. (FS1)

Game 3: Rays at Red Sox, Sunday, Oct. 10, 4:07 p.m. (Fox, FS1, MLB Network, TBS)

Game 4 (if necessary): Rays at Red Sox, Monday, Oct. 11, TBA (Fox, FS1, MLB Network, TBS)

Game 5 (if necessary): Red Sox at Rays, Wednesday, Oct. 13, TBA (FS1)

Katie McInerney can be reached at katie.mcinerney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @k8tmac.

