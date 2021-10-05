The Red Sox beat the Yankees to advance to the American League Division Series, where they’ll face the AL East champion Tampa Bay Rays.
Here’s the schedule for the best-of-five series:
2021 ALDS schedule
Game 1: Red Sox at Rays, Thursday, Oct. 7, 8:07 p.m. (FS1)
Game 2: Red Sox at Rays, Friday, Oct. 8, 7:02 p.m. (FS1)
Game 3: Rays at Red Sox, Sunday, Oct. 10, 4:07 p.m. (Fox, FS1, MLB Network, TBS)
Game 4 (if necessary): Rays at Red Sox, Monday, Oct. 11, TBA (Fox, FS1, MLB Network, TBS)
Game 5 (if necessary): Red Sox at Rays, Wednesday, Oct. 13, TBA (FS1)
