On Monday, during his weekly interview with WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show,” Bill Belichick was asked about a new book about the Patriots’ dynasty, “It’s Better to Be Feared.”

The book, available Oct. 12, was written by ESPN reporter Seth Wickersham. Belichick implied that the two had never spoken.

“Well I don’t think any of us are surprised by that type of media coverage,” said Belichick. “I mean I don’t think I’ve ever even talked to the guy, so I don’t know. You’d have to ask him what his great sources are. I’m not sure.”