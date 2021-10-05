On Monday, during his weekly interview with WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show,” Bill Belichick was asked about a new book about the Patriots’ dynasty, “It’s Better to Be Feared.”
The book, available Oct. 12, was written by ESPN reporter Seth Wickersham. Belichick implied that the two had never spoken.
“Well I don’t think any of us are surprised by that type of media coverage,” said Belichick. “I mean I don’t think I’ve ever even talked to the guy, so I don’t know. You’d have to ask him what his great sources are. I’m not sure.”
It was quickly pointed out that this contradicted Wickersham in the book, who said he’d had “late-night conversations with Belichick.”
And on Tuesday morning, Wickersham responded.
“Was just asked about this in an interview,” Wickersham said of Belichick’s claim. “Curious thing for him to say. We’ve spoken many times over the years, recorded and on record, for stories both on Brady and himself: An hour on his coaching tree, 45 min on Ken Shipp and learning offense; 20 min on the draft process, etc.”
In a follow-up tweet, Wickersham also shared a passage from the book in which he noted how Belichick “was really kind and cool” in answering questions about the Patriots’ draft process.
In recently released excerpts of the book, anecdotes that Wickersham collected in his reporting outlined some of the friction that was present within the Patriots’ organization over the years.