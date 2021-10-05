Charlie Coyle will make his preseason debut on Wednesday during the Bruins’ final tuneup against the Capitals.

The presumptive No. 2 center will slide between Taylor Hall and Craig Smith, into the spot held by rookie Jack Studnicka while Coyle has been rehabbing from offseason knee surgery.

This does not mean, however, that Studnicka is out of the plans. Coach Bruce Cassidy said a final decision has not been made on where Studnicka will play this season. He could crack the lineup as a right wing — or, he could push Coyle out of the second center spot.