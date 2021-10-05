Mandy Cosgrove, Newton South — The sophomore has recorded five shutouts, including four straight, dating back to a 0-0 tie with Concord-Carlisle on Sept. 23. Last week, she earned clean sheets against Weymouth and Waltham, propelling the No. 6 Lions (8-0-2) to two wins.

Nia Hislop, Concord-Carlisle —The senior leads the Dual County League with 16 points (6 goals, 10 assists), and two of those goals came in a 3-0 win over league foe Westford on Wednesday.

Ava Maguire, Hingham —The No. 3 Harborwomen are rolling in Patriot League play, thanks to three goals and an assist from the senior in a 7-3 win over Hanover, plus another four goals in a shutout win over Quincy.