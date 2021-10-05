Her love for the game of soccer and commitment to excellence manifested itself in the senior’s development into a leader and star for the Foxborough girls’ soccer team, ranked 10th in this week’s Globe Top 20 poll.

When she was 7, Kailee McCabe could not stand the fact that her right foot was better than her left. So, a determined McCabe would venture into the backyard and kick 50 soccer balls into a net with her right foot before kicking 100 with her left.

Senior captain Kailee McCabe has been on point for the Foxborough girls' soccer team: 21 goals in a 6-1-2 start for the Warriors. Foxborough High senior Kailee McCabe is leading the Hockomock League in scoring and has led the Warriors to a 6-1-1 start. FoxboroÕs Kailee McCabe (5) gains possession of the ball from MilfordÕs Aubrey Korpi.

With 18 goals and eight assists through 10 games, the reigning Hockomock League’s Davenport MVP leads the league in scoring. A Holy Cross commit, she has career totals of 59 goals and 29 assists.

Advertisement

“She is the centerpiece of our team,” said Foxborough coach Katie Stalcup. “She can take over a game with her skills and abilities. The other teams come in with a plan to take her away, but it never seems to work.”

A returning All-New England selection, McCabe is often double- or triple-teamed by opponents in an attempt to control her around the net. While McCabe can dominate with the ball at her feet, she also excels at distributing to teammates quickly, as they find themselves open as defenders migrate toward McCabe in the middle of the field. She sees most of her time in the midfield, but has gotten minutes at forward this year, as her coaches at Holy Cross want her to play up front.

“It feels like I’m basically having my hand held every game [by the defenders],” said McCabe.

Her imprint on the program extends beyond her individual achievements. The two-time winner of the Hockomock League’s Underclassman Award, McCabe displayed a reserved demeanor, letting her play on the field do the talking as the Warriors won back-to-back Davenport League titles in 2018 and 2019.

Advertisement

After the graduation of 10 seniors in 2020, McCabe was tapped to be a captain. She had a voice. She leads by creating a congenial environment, displaying a love for the game and supporting her teammates with positive reinforcement, along with arranging pasta parties, team sleepovers, and carpooling.

“I play the game because I like it,” said McCabe. “I don’t go out there and think about being the best. I don’t want to put pressure on myself by thinking about records or scoring achievements or anything like that. I love playing soccer and that’s what I want to do.”

Mike McCabe, who has coached the game for 15 years, oversaw his daughter’s soccer training until she was in the seventh grade, while also coaching her older sister Molly, a sophomore who now plays at Fitchburg State. Her father fondly recalls taking Kailee to the Hockomock YMCA for a kindergarten introduction to soccer class when she was 5, sporting a pink cast due to a broken left hand that stretched up to her elbow.

“It was like she was shot out of a cannon,” he said. “It was unbelievable. All she wanted to do was get the ball and score goals.”

Kailee has maintained that same insatiable competitiveness. Starting at center mid as a freshman, she was always two steps ahead, reading the play before it happened and expeditiously making a decision about what to do with the ball. A 4.0 student, Kailee’s knowledge of the game combined with her athleticism, strength, and technique make her every opponent’s nightmare.

Advertisement

“I knew right away that she was special,” said Staclup. “It’s almost like she didn’t know how good she was until she started winning these awards. I could put her anywhere and she would dominate.”





At age 7, Kailee McCabe kicked 100 balls per day in her backyard to make her left foot as strong as her right. MARK STOCKWELL FOR THE BOSTON GLOBE

Corner kicks

▪ Since 2015, Stoneham and Wilmington have raised more than $25,000 for the Hope and Friendship Metastatic Breast Cancer Foundation through the teams’ twice-annual Kick Cancer game. The first of the teams’ two meetings came on Sunday, playing to a 1-1 draw.

“It’s always a close game because it’s so special,” Stoneham coach Sharon Chapman said. “It makes us feel great that we can support a local cause.

Stoneham and Wilmington began playing the game for charity in 2013, donating proceeds to the Susan G. Komen Foundation before Chapman read about the Hope and Friendship Metastatic Breast Cancer Foundation in a local newspaper. From there, she connected with Hope and Friendship founder Heather LoRe, who has worked closely with the teams over the last six years in their fundraising efforts.

LoRe has been present at every Kick Cancer game since 2015 to speak to the teams.

“When she comes to the game, she talks to them about what the organization is, what it’s about, what they do, what they do with the money that’s being raised, and how important it is for young women to support women’s causes,” Chapman said.

▪ Top-ranked Plymouth North is undefeated thanks to league-leading performances on both the attack and the back line. Senior Carly Schofield, a four-year starter for the Eagles, leads the Patriot League in points with 22 (21 goals, 1 assist).

Advertisement

“Carly definitely stretches the other team,” Plymouth North coach Eric Foley said. “And, you know, we know that she’s going to get through a couple of times, and getting numbers around her to support her is kind of what we’re working on right now.”

In the back, senior keeper Kylee Carafoli leads the league, allowing just three goals against through eight games, good for a 0.375 goals against average.

“Having Kylee back there, where she’s so steady and dependable, it kind of lets us do some things in terms of setting the attack and really pressing as a team,” Foley said.

Games to watch

Wednesday, Franklin at King Philip, 3:30 p.m. — At 6-1-2, Franklin is on the cusp of the top 20, while No. 7 King Philip is looking to rebound from a loss to Oliver Ames. At stake, the top spot in the Hockmock Kelley-Rex.

Thursday, Danvers at Masconomet, 4 p.m. — The spot at the top of the Northeastern Conference is up for grabs, and the No. 4 Falcons will look to retain sole possession as they take on No. 12 Masconomet.

Friday, Bishop Feehan at Foxborough, 3:30 p.m. — After a stunning loss to Bishop Fenwick on Friday, the No. 2 Shamrocks face another major test, this time in non-conference play. The No. 10 Warriors are on a nine-game unbeaten streak, dating back to a season-opening loss to King Philip.

Advertisement

Saturday, Plymouth North at Hingham, 1 p.m. — The No. 1 Eagles moved into the top spot this week and have yet to win by fewer than two goals, but No. 3 Hingham will look to change that in a battle of undefeated teams.

Tuesday, Wellesley at Needham, 3:45 p.m. —The No. 19 Raiders are rolling on a six-game hot streak, and Needham currently sits atop the Bay State Herget division.

Correspondent Emma Healy also contributed to this story.

Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.