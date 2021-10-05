The junior led Mashpee in scoring during his freshman and sophomore years. But he only had one goal entering Tuesday’s South Shore League matchup at Randolph.

Pereira passed away a month ago, and his memory has become a large part of Da Silva’s motivation this fall.

When Gabriel Da Silva was talking with his grandfather prior to this season, Antonio Pereira told his grandson, a prolific scorer, to continue to play for his team, play simple, and respect everyone.

But he was not discouraged. Da Silva responded with three second-half goals in a magnificent four-goal effort as the Falcons charged back from a two-goal deficit for a stirring 5-4 victory.

“These four goals are for him and my family and this perfect group,” said Da Silva, who scored the first Mashpee goal before the host Blue Devils answered with their ace, Angelot Jerome, rifling in four goals for a 4-1 lead.

Mashpee trimmed one goal off the lead when Preston Joia scored before the halftime break.

“Even though we were down two goals, I think the general feeling was we’re still in this and we can do this,” Mashpee coach Ed Furtek said.

When both teams came back onto the field for the final 40 minutes, Furtek made a tactical adjustment.

The Falcons (4-4-1) played with four defenders in the first half before shifting to three in the back for the second. Kyle Soares, the extra defender, now had the job of marking Jerome for the rest of the game.

The move worked: Mashpee held the hosts scoreless while Da Silva found the back of the net three times, scoring the go-ahead goal with two minutes left.

“He’s a very talented player, and he’s been on the verge of exploding all year long,” Furtek said. “Just missed here, just missed there, and he managed to put it all together.”

Da Silva expressed the appreciation he has for his teammates who trusted him to make a difference in the win with a group that the junior considers family.

After the game, fans even asked Da Silva to sign their shoes. “Four goals, a win, and first signing,” he said. “I’m so happy, man.”

BC High 1, Catholic Memorial 0 — Senior captain Sam Wolf blasted a one-timer into the net off of a corner kick in the 65th minute, giving the 15-ranked Eagles (6-3-1) all they needed in the Catholic Conference road win.

Bridgewater-Raynham 1, Dartmouth 0 — Trevor Convents tallied his first varsity goal for the winner for the Trojans (2-7-1) in the Southeast Conference contest. James Nichols recorded his first shutout of the season.

Dover-Sherborn 2, Westwood 0 — Mateo Montemayor and Harrison Smith scored to give the Raiders (5-5) the Patriot League win. Alex Goodness and Kofi Poku recorded assists.

East Bridgewater 2, Cohasset 1 — Senior Kevin Federle assisted his twin brother Lucas on a goal and scored a second himself on the way to a South Shore League win for the Skippers (6-1-1).

KIPP Academy 7, Minuteman 2 — KIPP (7-2) outshot the Mustangs 31-5 in the commanding Northeastern Conference road victory. Kevin Rodriguez scored twice and five other players (Jeff Paz, Henry Romero, Josue DeLeon, James Paz, and Chidindu Aniekwenagbu) also logged goals.

Latin Academy 4, Charlestown 0 — Yannik Dzialas scored the final goal for the Dragons (6-1-2) in the Boston City League win.

Masconomet 2, Gloucester 1 — James Toleos directed a cross from the left wing into the net to tie the game, 1-1, in the 59th minute, and teammate Ross O’Brien scored the winner on a long shot a minute later for the unbeaten No. 7 Chieftains (10-0) in the Northeastern Conference matchup.

Newton South 3, Westford 0 — Senior captain Daniel Stevens scored for the Lions (3-4-2) in a Dual County win.

North Andover 4, Dracut 0 — Owen Phelan, Rahul Parampalli, Yotam Dayan, and Jack Determan tallied goals in the Merrimack Valley Conference win for the No. 16 Scarlet Knights (7-0-2).

Norwell 1, Rockland 1 — Norwell took the lead in the 15th minute when Michael Bulens capitalized on a failed Rockland clear, but Joao Faria scored the equalizer for the No. 9 Clippers (9-1-1) in the 51st minute for the South Shore draw.

Salem Academy 4, Community Charter 0 — Blaise Nkwetta (1 goal, 2 assists), Ateh Njinju (1 goal, 1 assist), Henry Shehaj (1 goal), and Ivan Paredes (1 goal) controlled the offense for Salem Academy (2-4-1).

St. John’s (Shrewsbury) 1, St. John’s Prep 1 — Shane Fonseca scored the opening goal 24 minutes in for the No. 13 Pioneers (6-2-3), but Jake Vanna responded with the tying goal four minutes later for No. 12 Prep (5-2-2) for the Catholic Conference draw.

Sturgis East 7, Cape Cod Academy 0 — Naje’ Wray (2 goals), David Belino (2 goals), Alex Mendez (1 goal, 2 assists), Thomas Terry (1 goal, 2 assists), Isaac Rocha (1 goal), and Niko Haye (1 goal) each contributed to the scoring to lead the Storm (3-4-1) to a strong showing in the Cape & Islands League matchup.

Walpole 1, Milton 0 — Senior Albert Lessard’s goal early in the second half of the Bay State Conference matchup proved to be the winner for the Timberwolves (3-2-3).

Wayland 3, Waltham 0 — Jackson Dresens, Chris Nunn, and Charlie Johnson fired home goals for the Warriors (3-1-3) in their Dual County League win. Ryan MacDonald, Leighton Quinn, and Nunn recorded assists, and Eric Hiebert and Jake Crawford split time in net for the shutout.

Weymouth 0, Needham 0 — Tyler McInerney made five saves for the Wildcats (2-1-5) in the Bay State Conference tie to record his second consecutive shutout.

Boys’ cross-country

Duxbury 16, Silver Lake 41 — Spencer Cook (16:34) finished first overall for the Lakers, though they dropped to 0-4 with the Patriot league loss.

Quincy/North Quincy 26, Plymouth South 29 — Hatim Boukhtam and Robert Cannon finished first and second, respectively, to seal a narrow Patriot League win for visiting Quincy/North Quincy (3-1).

St. John’s (Shrewsbury) 20, Malden Catholic 43 — Tommy Robinson placed second with a 5K time of 18:30 in the Catholic Conference win for the host Pioneers (3-1).

Girls’ cross-country

Burlington 25, Stoneham 30 — Senior Casey Collins (20:10), senior Katie Carney (21:39), and freshman Ashley DeMartinis (22:04) finished in the top three spots for the Red Devils as the hosts won the Middlesex League contest.

Quincy/North Quincy 19, Plymouth South 40 — Salma Boukhtam, Aluna Coogan-Coyne and Caitlin Cormican swept the top three positions as Quincy/North Quincy (3-1) sprinted to victory in the Patriot League.

Silver Lake 17, Duxbury 46 — The Lakers (1-3) picked up their first win of the season in the Patriot League, with senior Summer Bejarano’s 2.9-mile time of 19:06 pacing the field.

Winchester 20, Reading 43 — Liz Donahue set a course record for the Rockets with a time of 19:09 on the 3.1-mile course, but it was not enough as Winchester (2-1) picked up the Middlesex League win.

Field hockey

Bishop Fenwick 4, St. Mary’s 0 — Grace Morey (2 assists) helped facilitate goals by Emma Perry, Emily McPhail, Rayne Millett, and Sam Montecalvo in the Catholic Central League shutout for the Crusaders (7-1-2).

Franklin 10, Stoughton 0 — The No. 7 Panthers (9-0) kept their unbeaten run going thanks to goals from Kaitlyn Carney (3), Payten Crandall (2), Ella Aldred (2), Sydney Rogan (1), Emily Carney (1), and Raena Crandall (1) in the Hockomock League win.

Hanover 4, Silver Lake 1 — Katie Radzik scored a goal and set up two others for the Hawks (4-4) in the Patriot League win.

King Philip 3, Oliver Ames 2 — The No. 11 Warriors (9-1) fended off a late charge from the Tigers to secure the Hockomock League home win. Senior midfielder Margo Reilly provided two goals and freshman forward Makenzie McDeVitt added a third to go with an assist.

Wareham 2, Southeastern 0 — Shifted to goal from defense, junior Olivia Hogan earned her first career shutout in the nonleague victory for the Vikings (2-5). She had help from a stalwart defense led by Mackenzie Brodley and Julia Bottino. Marina Cadena and Alex Bompus scored the goals.

Watertown 6, Belmont 0 — Junior Brianna Cooper recorded a shutout and senior Taylor Lambo scored three goals in the Middlesex League win for the eighth-ranked Raiders (8-0).

Golf

Archbishop Williams 180, Cardinal Spellman 93 — Senior captain Quinn Cesar (36 points) and freshman Andrew Marcotte (35) shot even-par 36s at Granite Links GC to lead the Bishops (7-6) to the Catholic Central win.

BC High 216, Catholic Memorial 241 — Senior Jack Caster (2-under-33) and Devon Regan (1-under-34), as well as junior Mike Marshall (even 35) propelled the Eagles (6-2) to victory in Catholic Conference play at George Wright GC.

North Andover 20, Dracut 0 — James Robbins shot a 1-under-par 35 for the Scarlet Knights (9-2) in the Merrimack Valley Conference at North Andover Country Club.

Pembroke 286, North Quincy 264 — Junior Matt Bergamesca (41) was the medalist, seniors Luke Merlan (42)and Dean Freeley (43), and Colby Chase (43) helped pace the Titans to the Patriot League win at Pembroke Country Club.

Somerville 40, Revere 32 — Senior Aidan O’Donovan shot 4-under-par 31 for the Highlanders (5-1-1) in their Greater Boston League win at Patriot Golf Club in Bedford.

Girls’ soccer

Acton-Boxborough 4, Concord-Carlisle 1 — Senior Claire Ali made her presence known with two goals and an assist, leading No. 17 A-B (7-1) to victory in the Dual Valley League.

Andover 6, Lawrence 0 — Ella Hoffenberg, Lily Brown, Ainsley Khatchadurian, Kielan Dennehy, Sophia Gaetano, and Molly Borenstein scored for the Golden Warriors (5-2-2) in the Merrimack Valley Conference win.

Cape Cod Academy 3, Sturgis East 1 — The Seahawks (2-6) picked up a win in the Cape & Islands League behind two goals from Jenna Marsh and a third from Lillian Shannahan.

Danvers 6, Marblehead 0 — Junior Mikayla Shaffaval provided the fourth-ranked Falcons (8-0-2) all the offense they would need with a goal 12 minutes in as the hosts qualified for the state tournament for the 31st straight year.

Hull 0, Middleborough 0 — Junior Amelia Donovan recorded her third shutout of the year for Hull (5-4-1) as the South Shore League matchup ended scoreless.

Masconomet 6, Gloucester 1 — On senior night, twins Alexandra and Gabriella (3 assists) scored a goal apiece, and classmates Elena Lindonen, Maggie Hook, and Sofia Tas-Castro tallied, along with junior Taylor Bovardi for 12th-ranked Masco (11-0) in the nonleague win.

Mystic Valley 6, Lynn Tech 0 — Reilly Hickey scored two goals, and Lucia Antonucci added a goal and two assists, to pace the host Eagles (6-0-1) in the Commonwealth win.

Needham 3, Weymouth 0 — Senior Maddie Ledbury’s two goals sparked the host Rockets (6-2-1) to the Bay State Conference win.

Norwell 6, Rockland 1 — A three-goal performance from Allison Jenkins helped the No. 11 Clippers (8-1) pick up the South Shore League win.

Girls’ swimming

Andover 105, North Andover 79 — Claire Neilly (200 IM), Maya Flatley (50 freestyle), Lauren Lisley (diving), and Amelia Barron (100 breaststroke) earned individual wins, and the Golden Warriors (4-2) won the 200 freestyle (Amelia Barron, Gaby McDonough, Maggie McGlynn, Charlotte Moulson) and the 400 free (Flatley, Neilly, Moulson, Barron) for the Merrimack Valley Conference win. Malia Amuan (200 free, 100 free) and Hannah Wieczorek (100 butterfly, 100 backstroke) were double winners for North Andover.

Methuen/Tewksbury 97, Haverhill 87 — Carter DeLano won the 100 breaststroke and the 500 freestyle and swam on the victorious 200 medley relay and 400 free relay for unbeaten Methuen/Tewksbury (6-0) in the Merrimack Valley Conference win.

Wellesley 90, Newton North 86 — Junior Sofia Cozza won the 100 fly and sophomore Elena Dudkina finished first in the 200 freestyle and 100 freestyle for the Raiders (5-0) in the Bay State Conference win.

Girls’ volleyball

Braintree 3, Framingham 0 — Five kills each from Ella Chan (15 digs) and Grace McCarthy (7 aces, 2 blocks), along with a strong performance from Alana Sinclair (18 digs, 2 aces), helped power the Wamps (4-4) to the Bay State Conference win.

Concord-Carlisle 3, Wayland 0 — Senior setter Raimy Little amassed 27 assists and 14 digs in the Dual County League home win for the No. 4 Patriots (9-1).

Dennis-Yarmouth 3, Nauset 0 — A well-balanced effort led by Mariah Eaton (6 kills), Ava Pecorella (5 kills), Lucy Swanson (10 kills, 4 aces) and Eliana Castano (11 assists, 6 aces) helped the top-ranked Dolphins stay perfect at 10-0.

Franklin 3, Stoughton 0 — Senior setter Caylin Mackintosh registered her 1,000th career assist in the Hockomock League win for the 10th-ranked Panthers (9-0).

King Philip 3, Oliver Ames 0 — Juniors Sami Shore (8 kills, 4 aces, 3 digs) and Ahunna James (7 kills, 2 aces) recorded dominant performances in the Hockomock League win for the 12th-ranked Warriors (11-0).

New Mission 3, Latin Academy 1 — Junior captain Courtney Sarfo tallied 12 service points and 14 digs to help lead the Titans (7-2) to the Boston City League win.

St. Mary’s 3, Malden Catholic 2 — The Spartans (6-6) trailed, 13-7, in the decisive fifth set, but rallied for a 17-15 victory to secure a Catholic Central League comeback victory.

Woburn 3, Wakefield 0 — Sophia Furxhi racked up 12 kills and five aces in the convincing Middlesex League road win for the Tanners (10-2).

Eian Bain was honored as the New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week after directing Franklin to a 28-10 Hockomock win over Mansfield on Friday night, the program’s first win over the Hornets since 2009.

Pro Football Hall of Famer Andre Tippett, the Patriots’ executive director of community affair, met with the Franklin captains and coaching staff on Tuesday and presented the football program with a $1,000 check on behalf of the Patriots Foundation.

The sixth-year coach has guided Franklin to a 4-0 record. The Panthers host Taunton on Friday night.

