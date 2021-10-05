“I have addressed this matter with Urban. Specifics of our conversation will be held in confidence. What I will say is his conduct last weekend was inexcusable,” Khan said. “I appreciate Urban’s remorse, which I believe is sincere. Now, he must regain our trust and respect. That will require a personal commitment from Urban to everyone who supports, represents or plays for our team. I am confident he will deliver.”

Khan released a statement condemning Meyer's actions, which were captured on video and released on social media. One shows a young woman dancing close to Meyer’s lap as he sits on a bar stool, a clip that quickly went viral. A second, more damning video appears to show Meyer touching the woman’s behind.

Jaguars owner Shad Khan publicly reprimanded Urban Meyer Tuesday for the coach’s “inexcusable” behavior at an Ohio bar over the weekend.

Meyer apologized Monday to his family, team and Khan. He called a team meeting and vowed to “own it,” the motto he uses daily and has plastered all around the Jaguars facility.

“Just stupid," Meyer said. "Should not have put myself in that kind of position.”

Meyer didn’t fly back with his winless team following Jacksonville’s 24-21 loss at Cincinnati on Thursday night, a highly unusual move for any coach. Instead, he remained in his home state of Ohio to see family members and went to dinner Friday at his restaurant/bar in Columbus, Urban Meyer’s Pint House.

“There was a big group next to our restaurant and they wanted me to come over and take pictures, and I did," Meyer said. "They were trying to pull me out on the dance floor, screwing around, and I should have left.”

The first video shows a young blond woman dancing between the 57-year-old Meyer’s legs as he was sitting on a bar stool. The second, taken from a different angle, shows Meyer's right hand on or near her bottom.

Dolphins trade WR Grant to Bears

The Dolphins traded wide receiver and returner Jakeem Grant to the Bears.

Grant is going to the Bears in exchange for a sixth-round pick in the 2023 draft, according to a person who spoke to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the trade terms had not been announced.

Grant had primarily been a returner for the Dolphins this season, with only two catches for minus-7 yards in the season’s first four games.

He returned eight punts for 59 yards and two kickoffs for 46 yards so far this season. But in Sunday’s loss to Indianapolis, he muffed a punt for a turnover deep in Miami territory and the Colts turned that extended possession into a field goal for a 17-3 lead.

Indianapolis went on to win 27-17.

Chiefs to add WR Gordon to roster

The Chiefs are adding Josh Gordon to their 53-man roster and the wide receiver, who was just reinstated by the NFL last week, is expected to play in Sunday night’s AFC title game rematch against the Bills.

The Chiefs signed Gordon, who had finished his sixth suspension for violations of NFL policies, to the practice squad last week with the assumption that he would join the active roster when he learned enough of the playbook.

“I’m just going to see how he does this week and talk to him,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Monday, when asked whether Gordon would play against the Bills.

