Jones completed 31 of 40 passes for 275 yards and a pair of touchdowns in the loss to Tom Brady and Tampa Bay. During one stretch from early in the second quarter (a 7-yard flare to Brandon Bolden ) to late in the fourth (a 21-yard deep shot to Jakobi Meyers ), the rookie quarterback completed 19 straight passes – tying the franchise mark set by that Brady guy.

The Patriots rookie quarterback was slinging in the rain and his offensive coordinator was singing the right notes in his ear Sunday night against the Buccaneers.

It was clear Jones’s confidence was growing with every drop back as he put his first-quarter interception in the rearview mirror. It was also readily apparent that McDaniels and Jones were feeding off each other’s energy.

“I think you certainly feel the rhythm of the game as a play caller. And whatever you’re having success with, I certainly would hope that I’m in tune with that as the game is moving along,” McDaniels said Tuesday. “There’s been times when that’s been in the running game, there’s been times when that’s been the passing game. And it could be different elements of either one of those things, quick passes, play actions, there’s tempo, there’s outside runs, inside runs, what have you.

“But it definitely affects what you want to do and what you feel best about going forward. And so, the other night, certainly [Mac] kind of found a rhythm there, we found a rhythm offensively in that regard.”

That rhythm is not an unfamiliar feeling for McDaniels, one of the top offensive game-planners and play-callers in the business. He was in lockstep with Jones and with his calls, which included some trickery and couple of Meyers passes as he needed to keep an offense that couldn’t muster much on the ground moving.

“In games like that you just kind of do what you think is best at that point in time to try and win the game,” said McDaniels.

Jones has been lauded by his teammates for his poise, leadership, and toughness – traits that often elude rookies. All were on display Sunday as Jones stood tall in the pocket despite the tall shadows cast by Brady.

With the ground game stuck in neutral, Jones knew the Buccaneers were coming after him and he absorbed hit after hit (there were a dozen in all) and completed pass after pass. McDaniels was impressed – but not surprised.

“He’s certainly responded to anything we’ve asked him to do,” said McDaniels. “He’s obviously got a great mind-set, and a great attitude about it. There’s nothing we’ve asked him to do that he’s shied away from or wanted less responsibility. That’s not his nature or personality. I appreciate that in the young man. He’s trying to answer every challenge that has been put in front of him. I think that he’s shown he’s capable of doing some of those things to help us. But I think as we move forward here, the goal would be to hopefully use that method of play less, not more as we move forward.”

McDaniels, who dialed up 51 passes for Jones the week before against the Saints, is looking for a more balanced attack, something that has been tough to achieve over the last two weeks because the Patriots have fallen behind and had to play catchup.

“I never want to be one-dimensional. I don’t think we ever do, here,” he said. “There’s certainly been games in the past we can all point to and say we probably didn’t give it a chance, and had to lean on the passing game. But I would say as a rule of thumb, that is not a sustainable method of playing offense. You can’t bail on it every week because somebody makes it difficult. We’ve got to do better than we did Sunday.”

Wynn, Onwenu to COVID-19 list

The Patriots placed starting left tackle Isaiah Wynn and starting left guard Mike Onwenu on the COVID-19 list. It’s unclear if either tested positive or have been deemed close contacts to someone who has.

The protocols for their return depend on their vaccination status — it’s undisclosed whether Wynn or Onwenu are vaccinated – leaving open the possibility they could miss this week’s game against the Texans in Houston.

According to the NFL, vaccinated players who test positive and are asymptomatic need to isolate while contact tracing is done. They can return to their clubs after two negative tests at least 24 hours apart. Vaccinated players do not have to quarantine as a result of being a close contact with an infected individual.

If a player is unvaccinated and tests positive, he will need to quarantine for 10 days and can return only when they are asymptomatic. Additionally, unvaccinated players will be subject to a five-day quarantine if are determined to be a close contact.

If they are unable to play Sunday against the Texans in Houston, it could be Yodny Cajuste and Ted Karras, who make their first starts of the season – and in Cajuste’s case, his first career start. Karras replaced Onwenu Sunday night after Onwenu committed a pair of holding penalties.

Third time’s the charm?

The Patriots are working on bringing linebacker Jamie Collins back for a third tour of duty, according to an ESPN report. Originally New England’s second-round draft pick in 2013, the ultra-athletic Collins played his first three-and-half seasons in New England before being traded to the Browns. He played in Cleveland for two-plus seasons before returning to the Patriots in 2019. He was released last week by the Lions, with whom he signed in 2020. In 112 career games, Collins has 686 tackles, 25.5 sacks, 19 forced fumbles, and 11 interceptions … The Patriots brought in safety Elijah Benton (ex of the Browns) and receiver Devin Gray (formerly of the Bengals and Ravens) in for free agent workouts.

