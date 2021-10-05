Pau Gasol announced his retirement from professional basketball after 19 NBA seasons, finishing a career that included six All-Star Game appearances and two NBA championships. He also led Spain to two Olympic silver medals and three EuroBasket golds. Gasol, who began his professional career in Spain with FC Barcelona, was drafted by the Atlanta Hawks in 2001 and then traded to the Memphis Grizzlies on draft night. Gasol will go down as one of the best players from an eclectic draft class that saw eight big men taken in the lottery, including the top four picks. Kwame Brown was taken No. 1 by the Washington Wizards and Tyson Chandler went No. 2 to the Los Angeles Clippers before Gasol and Eddy Curry (Chicago Bulls) went third and fourth. Gasol played seven seasons with the Grizzlies, making his first all-star team in 2005-06 and averaging almost 19 points per game with Memphis. After he was traded to the Lakers in 2008, he made three more all-star teams and became best known for his contributions as the second option to Kobe Bryant on the Lakers’ championship teams in 2009 and 2010.

Kyrie Irving didn’t practice with the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday, again remaining away from the team amid questions about his availability to play in New York because of the city’s vaccine mandate. Coach Steve Nash said he had no further update about the status of his All-Star guard. Irving hasn’t said if he has been vaccinated against COVID-19, asking for privacy when pressed about his status during the team’s media day on Sept. 27. He wasn’t with his teammates that day at Barclays Center, instead appearing via Zoom. New York has a mandate requiring COVID-19 vaccinations for athletes who play in or practice in the city. The Nets held training camp last week in San Diego, with Irving present and practicing, and they ran their first practice at their training facility in Brooklyn on Tuesday with everyone except Irving. Nash said he wasn’t concerned about not being able to have his full team together, two weeks before the Nets play the NBA’s season-opening game at the reigning champion Milwaukee Bucks. The NBA doesn’t require players to be vaccinated, but those who aren’t, face frequent coronavirus testing and severe restrictions on their activities.

SOCCER

2022 MLS All-Star Game awarded to Minnesota

Major League Soccer Commissioner Don Garber announced the award of the summer showcase at a ceremony at Allianz Field, where the MLS All-Stars will face a to-be-determined opponent on Wednesday, Aug. 10. The 19,600-seat, soccer-specific home of Minnesota United opened in 2019. “It is a game that they’ve earned, as opposed to one that they expected,” Garber said. Minnesota United coach Adrian Heath will lead the MLS All-Star team.Allianz Field hosted two CONCACAF Gold Cup group stage matches in its inaugural year, plus an international friendly for the US women’s national team. The US women will play another exhibition there this month ... Manchester United Plc is falling in US postmarket trading after the Glazer family offered to sell a stake worth nearly $200 million. Shares in the English soccer club are down 7 percent after the Kevin Glazer Irrevocable Exempt Family Trust and the Edward S. Glazer Irrevocable Exempt Trust offered a total of 9.5 million shares. The stake is worth about $186 million as of Tuesday’s close.

GOLF

Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau to meet in Vegas

Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau will finally get their match, even if it’s just 12 holes. After butting heads in a dispute driven largely on social media for the better part of two years, Koepka and DeChambeau will face each other in the latest edition of “Capital One’s The Match” the day after Thanksgiving at Wynn Golf Course on the Las Vegas Strip. The Nov. 26 exhibition will be shown on TNT and give everyone plenty of time to relive their back-and-forth that began at Liberty National in August 2019 and appeared to cool when they were teammates on the winning US team at the Ryder Cup. Both will have open mics during the 12-hole match.

Next year will be the final leap into “Poppie’s Pond,” ending 40 years of the only LPGA major held on the same course and still known in some corners simply as the Dinah Shore. The LPGA Tour announced that Chevron is taking over as title sponsor of the year’s first major starting in 2023 with plans to move it from the California desert to company headquarters in Houston. It would replace the ANA Inspiration in a six-year deal. Japan-based ANA has been title sponsor at Mission Hills in Rancho Mirage, California, since 2015.

MISCELLANY

Looking to address the growing number of transfers, the NCAA Division I Council approved a one-year waiver that will allow college football teams to sign up to seven players to replace those that leave. Current NCAA rules state a team can sign no more than 25 players to a scholarship in any year. The waiver will allow teams to sign 25 players, plus as many as seven transfers — not high school players — to replace those who transfer out in the first term ... The IndyCar future of two-time Indianapolis 500 winner Takuma Sato was in doubt after Rahal Letterman Lanigan said the Japanese driver won’t return to the team next year. Sato has raced in IndyCar since 2010 following seven seasons in Formula One.

