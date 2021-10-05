A Jamie Collins reunion in New England “is a good possibility” but the deal with the free agent linebacker is not yet done, according to a league source.

New England’s second-round draft pick in 2013, the ultra-athletic Collins played his 3½ seasons in New England before being traded to the Browns. He played in Cleveland for two-plus seasons before returning to the Patriots in 2019.

He was released last week by the Lions, with whom he signed in 2020. In 112 career games, Collins has 686 tackles, 25½ sacks, 19 forced fumbles, and 11 interceptions